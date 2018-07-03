Ian Wright’s reaction to England’s penalty win is every Three Lions fan
This is what your first World Cup penalty shoot-out win feels like.
England’s first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out win prompted huge celebrations across the country, and if you want a flavour of the reaction you need look no further than the ITV studio.
Covering England’s last-16 game against Colombia were Mark Pougatch, Gary Neville, Lee Dixon and Ian Wright, and their reaction to Eric Dier’s winning penalty that sent the Three Lions to the quarter-finals was passionate to say the least.
That's what it means to win on penalties!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 3, 2018
Isn't that right lads? 😂 🎉@GNev2, @IanWright0, @LeeDixon2 pic.twitter.com/E7kj8zL4EI
The former Arsenal, Manchester United and England players all embraced after Dier’s spot-kick, throwing their notes in the air in celebration.
England triumphed 4-3 on penalties after Colombia’s late equaliser forced extra-time between the two sides – Gareth Southgate’s team will face Sweden in the last eight.
Love @LeeDixon2 for pulling @GNev2 into the arsenal love in to make it an @England love in! What a reaction.— Lee Foster (@FeeLoster) July 3, 2018
Class, love the passion. Very genuine.— Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) July 3, 2018
Wright played 33 times for England scoring nine goals, but did he ever celebrate one as much as he did Dier’s penalty?
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!! Get in!!!!!!!!!— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 3, 2018
And will England prompt further jubilation from their fans and former players when they take part in the next round?
Press Association