England’s first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out win prompted huge celebrations across the country, and if you want a flavour of the reaction you need look no further than the ITV studio.

Ian Wright’s reaction to England’s penalty win is every Three Lions fan

Covering England’s last-16 game against Colombia were Mark Pougatch, Gary Neville, Lee Dixon and Ian Wright, and their reaction to Eric Dier’s winning penalty that sent the Three Lions to the quarter-finals was passionate to say the least.

The former Arsenal, Manchester United and England players all embraced after Dier’s spot-kick, throwing their notes in the air in celebration.

England triumphed 4-3 on penalties after Colombia’s late equaliser forced extra-time between the two sides – Gareth Southgate’s team will face Sweden in the last eight.

Love @LeeDixon2 for pulling @GNev2 into the arsenal love in to make it an @England love in! What a reaction. — Lee Foster (@FeeLoster) July 3, 2018

Class, love the passion. Very genuine. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) July 3, 2018

Wright played 33 times for England scoring nine goals, but did he ever celebrate one as much as he did Dier’s penalty?

Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!! Get in!!!!!!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 3, 2018

And will England prompt further jubilation from their fans and former players when they take part in the next round?

Press Association