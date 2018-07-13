After Roy Keane and Ian Wright’s on-air argument about England’s World Cup semi-final exit, it seems the pair’s friendship has weathered the storm.

Ian Wright and Roy Keane are friends again after their on-air spat

In a tasty exchange in the ITV studio, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Keane said England fans went overboard while former England striker Wright felt the supporters had every right to get excited.

Roy Keane believes some people have got carried away...



Safe to say @IanWright0 disagrees 😂 #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FZ4qa9TAWm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2018

The debate became heated quite quickly before presenter Mark Pougatch intervened, but if fans had concerns about the relationship between the pair, they needn’t have worried.

Me and my mate 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkMf5Fy5Hw — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 12, 2018

All smiles then ahead of England’s third-place play-off against Belgium, but is there something odd about seeing Keane in something other than his punditry garb?

If anything, Roy Keane smiling in casual gear looks even scarier. https://t.co/sp3Xj9IpOl — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 12, 2018

Like seeing a school teacher in the shops at the weekend, isn’t it?

