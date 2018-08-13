News And Finally

Monday 13 August 2018

‘I was present’: Jeremy Corbyn’s wreath-laying statement gets the meme treatment

It’s the new ‘did not inhale’.

Jeremy Corbyn’s explanation of his involvement is being used by people online to distance themselves from certain acts (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn’s explanation of his involvement is being used by people online to distance themselves from certain acts (Victoria Jones/PA)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Jeremy Corbyn’s explanation of his involvement in the laying of a wreath in remembrance of activists suspected of being behind the Munich Olympics massacre has sparked a trend online.

When asked about the controversial wreath laying, the Labour leader said: “I was present when it was laid. I don’t think I was actually involved in it (laying it).”

The wreath, laid in 2014, was to remember those who died in Paris in 1992, which included Atef Bseiso, a Palestine Liberation Organisation intelligence chief linked to the Munich attack in 1972.

Corbyn is facing a backlash against it now because of the continuing anti-Semitism row engulfing his party.

His explanation of his involvement is being used by people online to distance themselves from certain acts.

Some people were applying it to happenstance in film and television.

While some used it to explain milestones in their life.

It could also be applied it to other political situations.

And for those with longer memories, Corbyn’s stance that he was not involved sounded familiar.

Some people compared his comment to that of former US president Bill Clinton who once said that while he had smoked pot during his time as a student in Oxford, he did not inhale.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News