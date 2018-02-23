I try like hell to hide that bald spot, Donald Trump tells conservative conference

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the US president gestured to a picture of himself on display there.

“What a nice picture, I’d love to hear that guy speak,” he said to the crowd before gesturing to his head. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.

WATCH: Pres. Trump jokes about his bald spot at a CPAC "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it. Doesn't look bad!" pic.twitter.com/ijMAYMmvuM

The comment was met with cheers at the right-wing conference and many of Mr Trump’s supporters online were similarly impressed – with some even praising his hair as “beautiful”.

Others were left bemused by what they had just witnessed – with some suggesting this is the first time Mr Trump has made such a self-deprecating remark.