I really don’t care: Melania Trump sparks outrage online with slogan jacket

Melania Trump has drawn criticism for her choice of clothing on a visit to migrant children in Texas on Thursday.

She was photographed at Andrews Air Force Base wearing a jacket from high street retailer Zara reading: “I really don’t care, do u?”

The £29 khaki-coloured jacket from the store’s 2016 spring-summer collection sparked outrage, with many taking to social media to air their opinions. Critics said the slogan on her coat was insensitive given recent uproar about family separation at the southern border of the US.

The First Lady visited the Upbring New Hope Children’s Centre, which is housing 55 unaccompanied children. She sported a pale yellow jacket for the occasion.

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the jacket was not meant to send a message. “It’s a jacket,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.” Despite this statement, the president claimed his wife’s jacket was sending a message – to the media.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018 The outrage about her choice of jacket has already lead to a fundraising drive.

Parker Molloy, a writer at news website Upworthy and campaigner Amanda Litman set up Ireallydocare.com which enables visitors to donate cash to 14 charities helping immigrants.

Press Association