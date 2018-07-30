Hundreds turn up to watch Mamma Mia sequel with Lord Mayor of Sheffield

Hundreds of people have travelled to a cinema in Sheffield to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with the city’s Lord Mayor.

The evening at the pictures came about after Lord Mayor Magid Magid took to Twitter to ask if anyone would like to join him to watch the Mamma Mia sequel on Sunday.

Anyone fancy going to the 🎥 to see Mamma Mia with me on Sunday? 👊🏾💚 — 🚀MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 24, 2018

The tweet received a roaring response, with around 200 people reportedly coming to join Magid.

Remarkably, according to Guardian journalist Helen Pidd, one woman even took a seven-and-a-half hour bus journey to attend the viewing at Showroom Cinema in Sheffield.

Thanks to everyone for coming down to watch #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain with @MagicMagid. We've heard that this screening is going to be a sing-a-long! #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain pic.twitter.com/2U3Nt0KAEy — Showroom Cinema (@showroomcinema) July 29, 2018

Last week Sheffield’s Lord Mayor @MagicMagid invited everyone to come and watch Mamma Mia 2 with him because his mate wouldn’t come. Tonight @showroomcinema is nearly full of Magid’s new pals, including one woman who had taken a 7.5 hour coach from Southampton to meet him pic.twitter.com/HEeiSmuV9Z — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) July 29, 2018

Magid, 29, has proved hugely popular since his appointment by Sheffield Council as the youngest ever citizen to hold the ceremonial role, and the first from the Green Party, in May this year.

Lauded for the fashionable clothes he wore with the traditional Lord Mayor’s Chain of Office, Magid also drew plaudits by saying he would ban Donald Trump from entering the city – labelling him a “wasteman” and citing his “Muslim ban” and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At the cinema on Sunday, fans of Magid appeared to be out in force.

One woman had made unofficial @MagicMagid merchandise. She apologied for breaking copyright but the Lord Mayor said it’s cool pic.twitter.com/4Eq2rTlwvh — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) July 29, 2018

actually had a blast at the cinema tonight with @MagicMagid and everyone !! the atmosphere was amazing, loved singing, laughing, and crying with you all — melissa (@mercurytommo) July 29, 2018

I haven’t watched double D in love island yet because I’ve been watching Hugh Skinner and CHER in #MammaMia2 with @MagicMagid at @showroomcinema I think it’s my new favourite film. What a night! — Laura Keefe (@KeefeLaura) July 29, 2018

The Lord Mayor is a ceremonial role elected by the council, and Magid, the 122nd of Sheffield, is making it his own.

Press Association