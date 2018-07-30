News And Finally

Monday 30 July 2018

Hundreds turn up to watch Mamma Mia sequel with Lord Mayor of Sheffield

One woman reportedly travelled seven-and-a-half hours after Magid Magid invited ‘anyone’ over Twitter.

The Lord Mayor outside the cinema (Showroom Workstation)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Hundreds of people have travelled to a cinema in Sheffield to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with the city’s Lord Mayor.

The evening at the pictures came about after Lord Mayor Magid Magid took to Twitter to ask if anyone would like to join him to watch the Mamma Mia sequel on Sunday.

The tweet received a roaring response, with around 200 people reportedly coming to join Magid.

Remarkably, according to Guardian journalist Helen Pidd, one woman even took a seven-and-a-half hour bus journey to attend the viewing at Showroom Cinema in Sheffield.

Magid, 29, has proved hugely popular since his appointment by Sheffield Council as the youngest ever citizen to hold the ceremonial role, and the first from the Green Party, in May this year.

Lauded for the fashionable clothes he wore with the traditional Lord Mayor’s Chain of Office, Magid also drew plaudits by saying he would ban Donald Trump from entering the city – labelling him a “wasteman” and citing his “Muslim ban” and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At the cinema on Sunday, fans of Magid appeared to be out in force.

The Lord Mayor is a ceremonial role elected by the council, and Magid, the 122nd of Sheffield, is making it his own.

Press Association

