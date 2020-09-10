Hundreds of painted hearts welcome shoppers and visitors to Bristol city centre

Hundreds of coloured hearts have been painted in Bristol to welcome shoppers and visitors to the area.

Seven trails featuring a total of 1,000 hearts guide people around the city, taking in landmarks and passing through the most prominent shopping districts.

The hearts, each nearly 20in (50cm) wide, culminate in an installation in the atrium of the Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Twelve crew members from street art festival Upfest spent 10 hours overnight hand-painting the hearts, which were unveiled on Thursday morning.

It follows a campaign in which 374 socially distanced hearts were painted in parks in Bristol to encourage safe use of the city’s green spaces.

Keith Rundle, operations director at Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (Bid), said he hoped it would bring people “back to the heart of Bristol”.

“We’re inviting Bristolians from across the city to explore the centre in a fun and interactive way, whilst bringing much-needed footfall to all central businesses and organisations,” he said.

“We’re working hard to help our levy-paying businesses recover from the effects of lockdown whilst also creating a fun, safe and welcoming environment that visitors feel confident returning to.”

PA Media