Hull mocked for lightweight Goal of the Month Poll
Shortlist contains all three of the Tigers’ January goals, all from the FA Cup.
Hull’s January goal of the month competition has quickly attracted the attention of fans – for all the wrong reasons.
The Championship relegation-battlers have struggled for goals under new manager Nigel Adkins, to the extent that the vote includes… all three of the goals they scored last month.
⚽️ | It's time to vote for your January @UniofHull Goal of the Month!— Hull City (@HullCity) February 7, 2018
Here are the nominees… #UniversityofHullGOTM pic.twitter.com/N2RRHiGSIl
What is more, all three came in the FA Cup – with the Tigers’ league results reading Bolton 1 Hull 0, Hull 0 Reading 0, Sunderland 1 Hull 0 and Hull 0 Leeds 0.
In the cup, they beat League One Blackburn 1-0 thanks to Ola Aina’s routine header from a corner, and then Nottingham Forest 2-1 with a deflected Jarrod Bowen strike and another six-yard header by Nouha Dicko.
Some fans mockingly questioned the sparse field of entries:
Isn't there normally 4 nominees. Can you please explain why you decided to narrow it down to 3 this month? 👀 @HullCity— Elliot Clifford (@E_Clifford139) February 7, 2018
"Nominees" I'm dying 😂 The state of our club... #hcafc #AllamOut— Matt Escritt (@mattescritt) February 7, 2018
One found a way to flesh out the field:
Could you not give us a 4th option of 'None of the above'— Richard Legard (@ridlegend) February 7, 2018
While others questioned whether the competition should have run at all:
Should have shelved GOTM for January. it's almost embarrassing having to choose one of just 3 mediocre FA cup goals.— Mark (@J0ePublic) February 7, 2018
Bowen led the way with 56 per cent of the 390 votes at the time of writing – and having scored a similar effort in City’s most recent league game against Preston, he is already favourite for February’s prize.
