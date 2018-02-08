News And Finally

Thursday 8 February 2018

Hull mocked for lightweight Goal of the Month Poll

Shortlist contains all three of the Tigers’ January goals, all from the FA Cup.

Nouha Dicko, right, heads home against Nottingham Forest
Nouha Dicko, right, heads home against Nottingham Forest

By Tom White, Press Association Sport

Hull’s January goal of the month competition has quickly attracted the attention of fans – for all the wrong reasons.

The Championship relegation-battlers have struggled for goals under new manager Nigel Adkins, to the extent that the vote includes… all three of the goals they scored last month.

What is more, all three came in the FA Cup – with the Tigers’ league results reading Bolton 1 Hull 0, Hull 0 Reading 0, Sunderland 1 Hull 0 and Hull 0 Leeds 0.

In the cup, they beat League One Blackburn 1-0 thanks to Ola Aina’s routine header from a corner, and then Nottingham Forest 2-1 with a deflected Jarrod Bowen strike and another six-yard header by Nouha Dicko.

Some fans mockingly questioned the sparse field of entries:

One found a way to flesh out the field:

While others questioned whether the competition should have run at all:

Bowen led the way with 56 per cent of the 390 votes at the time of writing – and having scored a similar effort in City’s most recent league game against Preston, he is already favourite for February’s prize.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News