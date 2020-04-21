Hugh Bonneville, Andy Murray and Julie Walters join Guide Dogs fundraiser

Hugh Bonneville, Sir Andy Murray, Dame Julie Walters and Alan Titchmarsh were among those taking part in a fundraiser for Guide Dogs on National Tea Day.

They were joining a Guide Dogs attempt at a Guinness World Record to hold the world’s biggest virtual tea party.

The charity is awaiting confirmation of whether it has achieved its target.

(Sir Andy Murray/PA)

(Sir Andy Murray/PA)

To assist with the bid, the celebrities shared images of them enjoying a cup of tea.

Sir Andy shared a picture of him sitting with his wife Kim Sears while each of them had a dog sat on their lap.

Meanwhile Dame Julie’s photo showed her apparently sipping from an oversized cup.

(Dame Julie Walters/PA)

(Dame Julie Walters/PA)

Martin Clunes, who is a supporter of the charity, also appeared on Good Morning Britain in his pyjamas on Tuesday to promote the event.

Pam White, fundraising manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Over the last few years our wonderful supporters have been hosting tea parties around the country on National Tea Day and donating the proceeds to Guide Dogs.

“In 2019, Great Guide Dogs Tea Parties across the year raised an incredible £60,000.

Martin Clunes is a supporter of the Guide Dogs charity (Martin Clunes/PA)

Martin Clunes is a supporter of the Guide Dogs charity (Martin Clunes/PA)

“Of course, we are in a very different situation in 2020 but we wanted to give everyone the chance to join our #GuideDogsFamily and make a difference.

“We are delighted at how many people have joined us in our attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest virtual tea party.

“It looks like we’ve smashed it and we’re hopeful for official verification of this next week.”

