Huge mudslide captured on film as it crashes through Swiss village

Following storms in the area, a mudslide hit the village of Grugnay on Tuesday after a small river burst its banks.

The mud was filmed careering into the village, knocking over signs as onlookers rushed out of the way.

Luckily the mudslide caused only damage to property and no one was injured.

“We heard lots of noise coming from far away around four or five minutes before,” said Francois Voeffray, who posted his video of the incident to Facebook.

“The white house you see is mine. We had nothing serious. We have to repair the car, the garden must be completely built again and the wall must be painted and all the mud must be taken.”

After the incident, locals left their homes for a few hours in case more mud followed, but Francois says they have now returned.

“We are back and safe. Lots of people are still coming outside the house to take pictures.”

