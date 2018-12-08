How will ‘Boring’ James Milner celebrate 500 Premier League appearances?

Liverpool footballer James Milner made his 500th Premier League appearance on Saturday against Bournemouth, making the 32-year-old only the 13th ever player to join the 500 club.

The former England player made his first appearance for Leeds in 2002, at the age of 16, meaning he has spent half his life playing in England’s top footballing division.

After so long in the game, Milner has earned a host of other accolades – he has the same number of Premier League assists as David Beckham and has not lost in any of the 50 games in which he has scored – but in the online world he was often most famous for a slightly different reason.

For years, the parody Twitter account Boring James Milner poked fun at his reliable, no-nonsense playing style.

Jürgen Klopp said to me You're playing at right-back today James. I said Me? He said Yes. I said at right-back? He said Yes. I said Ok. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 8, 2018

The man himself joined in on the joke when he finally set up an account in March but he is yet to announce how he will celebrate the big 500.

His past tweets about big events may offer some insight, however.

Who can forget that first-ever tweet, a photo of the Premier League veteran at home doing the ironing?

Or Easter, which apparently involves finding the “perfect sized mini egg”?

What Easter is all about... trying to find the perfect sized mini egg 🧐 #10mm #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/oyiHW5ePLu — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 1, 2018

Travelling to Italy for a Champions League semi-final?

All our James needs is a toothbrush and a great big box of tea.

Packing almost complete for Rome, just need to dig out my Italian phrase book and hot water bottle. What a find the LFC branded plug adapter was! #incrediblescenes #essentials #willuseHendostoothpaste pic.twitter.com/UIIS5ejOs5 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 29, 2018

Watching current and former teammates in the England squad take on Panama in the World Cup?

It wouldn’t be the same without some tea.

Preparing for a new Premier League season? Make sure everyone knows the best way to make the tea.

Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson agreed the key to a great cuppa was to leave the bag in for a while to let it brew.

“Go and do something else like get your socks out of the washing,” Milner said, ever the source of exciting activities.

For someone who says he doesn’t drink tea, Robbo seems to know a lot about it! #Irnbruchaser #Yorkshiredoesitbest pic.twitter.com/YXQF7XdUHz — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 3, 2018

At 32, James Milner may be reaching the twilight years of his playing career but he’s still got enough in the tank to keep clocking up those appearances.

Just as long as there’s enough tea.

Press Association