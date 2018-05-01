News And Finally

Tuesday 1 May 2018

How to win a game of hide and seek against the whole world

From Madame Tussauds to your attic.

Hugo Rodallega hides
Hugo Rodallega hides

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

It may be a while since your last game of hide and seek, but if money was on the line where would you lie low?

Reddit user hskrpwr has proposed a worldwide game of hide and seek, with the winner being awarded 100 million dollars – and here’s eight of the spots people would hide to ensure they would be last to be found.

Who do you think would win the money?

1. This person would just take things slow

Comment from discussion WiPhi7600’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Dance GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. This hider needs a self-esteem boost

Comment from discussion PanicAtTheMetro’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Sad Face GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person would hope seekers looked away

Comment from discussion PM-ME-YOUR-COCKTAILS’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Scared John Cusack GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. This dark thinker would head for a Norwegian archipelago

Comment from discussion Ivreilcreeuncompte’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
The Current Sea GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This one is thinking of humbler options

Comment from discussion Pengu99’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Shiba Inu Corgi GIF by KeepUpWithJaz - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This guy thinks people generally don’t search very hard

Comment from discussion CptnBligh’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Google GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This figure would stay as still as possible

Comment from discussion YouTubeIsAJoke’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Neymar Jr Poke GIF by FC Barcelona - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This probable Canadian thinks Canada is the answer

Comment from discussion TheClayrooAtWork’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Canada Deal With It GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

However, this party pooper questions the game.

Comment from discussion magnue’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Wolf Of Wall Street GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And this boffin has applied some logic.

Comment from discussion Spiritchaser84’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".
Understanding Emperors New Groove GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So it’s fair enough that this person wouldn’t bother.

Comment from discussion Pinkerdog’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News