How to survive Halloween…
…in four words.
It’s Halloween – and whether you love it or hate it, it’s a time of year that comes with certain hazards.
It pays, therefore, to have a survival strategy, and people on Twitter have been coming up with their own Halloween tactics – using only four words.
Here are some of the best.
1. Up your popularity level
Less tricks— Shellie (@dirtroaddiva1) October 31, 2018
More treats. #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/NiZCbRIgaG
2. Avoid trick or treaters…
Porch light off. Early. #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words— Dale (@stlsaint) October 31, 2018
3. …or at least keep on their good side
Don’t give out rocks #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/KUH7eXB2oV— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) October 31, 2018
4. The ultimate deterrent
#SurviveHalloweenIn4Words Turn on lawn sprinklers— Cynical and Crusty AF (@Kevin_Saito) October 31, 2018
5. Look forward to December
Put Christmas lights up. #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words— 🌊☯️just Amy w/no fun Halloween name😇∞😈 (@AAskelson) October 31, 2018
6. One for the Peanuts fans…
Welcome The Great Pumpkin...#SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/UvyfcmeiD0— Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) October 31, 2018
7. Good advice for any time of year, really
Ignore clowns in sewers 🤡 #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/TPthJmhlXJ— Steffi (@Steffi__95) October 31, 2018
8. Even the police know it
See Something, Say Something.#SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/gpBfceEytN— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2018
9. How to deal with ghosts
Wear a proton pack #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words pic.twitter.com/wOGX6JzKpU— StorminNorman (@StorminOnNorman) October 31, 2018
10. Desperate times call for desperate measures
Pretend you are dead. #SurviveHalloweenIn4Words— dmuze (@DMuze_) October 31, 2018
11. Be prepared, like Buffy
#SurviveHalloweenIn4Words SILVER BULLETS STAKES CRUCIFIX pic.twitter.com/sIVc40Sd7C— Allen Bentley (@Nitrodirge) October 31, 2018
Press Association