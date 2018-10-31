News And Finally

Wednesday 31 October 2018

How to survive Halloween…

…in four words.

(Rawpixe1/Getty)
(Rawpixe1/Getty)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It’s Halloween – and whether you love it or hate it, it’s a time of year that comes with certain hazards.

It pays, therefore, to have a survival strategy, and people on Twitter have been coming up with their own Halloween tactics – using only four words.

Here are some of the best.

1. Up your popularity level

2. Avoid trick or treaters…

3. …or at least keep on their good side

4. The ultimate deterrent

5. Look forward to December

6. One for the Peanuts fans…

7. Good advice for any time of year, really

8. Even the police know it

9. How to deal with ghosts

10. Desperate times call for desperate measures

11. Be prepared, like Buffy

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News