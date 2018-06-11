How to react to your World Cup sweepstake no matter who you picked

Independent.ie

If you’re spending your summer in an office, there’s a strong chance you might be involved in a 2018 World Cup sweepstake.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/how-to-react-to-your-world-cup-sweepstake-no-matter-who-you-picked-36997510.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36997477.ece/e1257/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_04f55c64-2624-4d95-989f-84c62d91e2f9_1