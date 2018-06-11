News And Finally

Monday 11 June 2018

How to react to your World Cup sweepstake no matter who you picked

The full gamut of emotions on show, here.

Frank Lampard reacts to his disallowed goal at the 2010 World Cup – (Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)
Frank Lampard reacts to his disallowed goal at the 2010 World Cup – (Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

By Max McLean, Press Association

If you’re spending your summer in an office, there’s a strong chance you might be involved in a 2018 World Cup sweepstake.

But how should you react when you draw your team? Be they nailed-on champions or group-stage graspers, these Twitter users are going to show you the way.

Group A

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H

Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News