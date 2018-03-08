Are you wondering how to celebrate International Women’s Day and advance the causes of women in general? Well, it might be a good idea to take a look at the gender breakdown of who you follow online.

Are you wondering how to celebrate International Women’s Day and advance the causes of women in general? Well, it might be a good idea to take a look at the gender breakdown of who you follow online.

How to diversify your Twitter news feed on International Women’s Day

Websites like this one let you see how many women you’re following just by entering your handle.

If your ratio is looking a little lady-light, have a ponder through this list of kick-ass women to follow online, whether you want critical insight, pop culture by the bucket load, or just a bit of a laugh. Beth McColl

woman: [makes joke]

man: okay you do realise this is INCORRECT? let me explain — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) February 10, 2018 Beth has an advice column too and is currently writing a book, How To Come Alive Again, about coping with mental health issues. “mental illness is all in your head!!” umm ya sweatie where else would i keep it xoxo — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) February 3, 2018 If all the funny tweeters you follow are of the distinctly male variety, give Beth a follow. Her tweets go viral on the regular for a reason.

Jenn Schiffer i just keep getting hotter and smarter — glennifer jennzig (@jennschiffer) March 13, 2016 Jenn is a digital artist, app developer and generally a coding aficionado.

She writes tech satire and created the website make8bitart.com, an open source tool where you can draw and save your own pixel art. She’s worth a follow for the lowdown on the latest apps and online art made by small-time creators, like this adorable egg timer, this extremely fun pixel GIF text generator, and this illustrated word game.

remember that there were only two female software engineers before 2017: grace hopper and ada lovelace — glennifer jennzig (@jennschiffer) November 5, 2017 Kimberly Rose Drew

a hill i’m willing to die on: if the artwork is safe. let the people take their art selfies. — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) January 19, 2018 if you get yourself into a museum and feel confident enough to take an image of yourself there. we’re doing our jobs right. — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) January 19, 2018 Kimberly is the social media manager of the Met Museum in New York, and she writes and tweets on art, activism and race.

My heart cries every time a teacher tells their students they have to be quiet in a Museum. — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) January 31, 2018 She doesn’t tweet much so won’t spam up your feed, but if you want an artistic injection, or to learn more about museums and black history, check her out. Ashley C Ford

Ashley is a writer, podcast host, and general fount of knowledge. One of her tweets, urging people to donate to pay off children’s school lunch bills, set in motion campaigns across the US which raised more than 100,000 dollars to cover youngsters’ outstanding lunch payments.

A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) December 6, 2016 She writes on a number of topics – race, relationships, pop culture – but is also adept at creating tweet threads which grab readers’ attention. As well serious threads on things like money and consent, and she also finds time to retweet cute animals, memes and dole out good advice. Keah Brown

Keah is a writer, journalist and activist, and created the hashtag #disabledandcute. Disability is not a thing to overcome. It is a thing that forces us to adapt to an inaccessible world. — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) February 19, 2018 When you say that we did something despite disability you’re effectively erasing a part of us that isn’t wrong or something to dismiss. — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) February 19, 2018 She tweets about culture, her activism, general affirmations and updates on how her debut book of essays, The Pretty One, is doing. Megan Jayne Crabbe

For anyone reflecting on their year and feeling like a failure for not doing enough:



- whatever you did this year is enough



- their achievements don't make yours any less important



- your value is not measured by your productivity



- it's okay if all you did is survive — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) December 30, 2017 Megan is a body positive activist, author, and prolific Instagrammer. She’s always tweeting affirmations, as well as nuanced take-downs of the diet industry and fatphobia. Dear teenagers,



Your body is not a problem. You do not have to spend your summer counting and weighing instead of growing and living. Go collect memories, not points.#WakeUpWeightWatchers — Megan 🐼 (@bodyposipanda_) February 13, 2018 As well as longer posts on her Instagram about her own struggles with anorexia, she highlights other people in the body positive space, so is a great source for new follows.

Press Association