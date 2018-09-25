News And Finally

Tuesday 25 September 2018

How this pair at an Edinburgh club became the internet’s hottest meme

These guys are all over the internet right now.

People the world over are imagining what the guy in the picture might have been saying to the woman (Milk Tuesdays)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

One minute you’re innocently talking to your mate in a club, the next your face is plastered all over the internet.

That’s what happened to this pair, who were snapped during an awkward-looking interaction at Milk, a club night at Edinburgh’s Bourbon venue.

Posted by Milk Tuesdays on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The image was posted to Facebook, and from there migrated across the internet as people spotted its undoubted meme potential of a picture dubbed “the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art”.

Congratulations to Milk in Edinburgh on taking what I suspect may be the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art.

Posted by Alex Hall on Saturday, September 22, 2018

People the world over are imagining what the guy in the picture might have been saying to the woman.

And then everything got a bit meta.

In reality it seems the pair, who were tracked down by Capital Scotland, are in fact pals.

And as for what the conversation was really about, neither of them can remember.

So that just means everyone can carry on imagining whatever they like.

