One minute you’re innocently talking to your mate in a club, the next your face is plastered all over the internet.

How this pair at an Edinburgh club became the internet’s hottest meme

That’s what happened to this pair, who were snapped during an awkward-looking interaction at Milk, a club night at Edinburgh’s Bourbon venue.

The image was posted to Facebook, and from there migrated across the internet as people spotted its undoubted meme potential of a picture dubbed “the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art”.

Congratulations to Milk in Edinburgh on taking what I suspect may be the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art. Posted by Alex Hall on Saturday, September 22, 2018

‘How’d they let ye in wae a hedgehog’ pic.twitter.com/76Uk509DON — Matthew Cleland (@MattCleland96) September 24, 2018

People the world over are imagining what the guy in the picture might have been saying to the woman.

"AM NOT A WEIRDO AH ACTUAL PLAY FOR MOTHERWELL" pic.twitter.com/mfNPe4i7Ev — Robert Borthwick (@RFBorthwick) September 21, 2018

“Yeah...so ultimately the same policies that Gorbachev hoped would bring about, like, radical change in the Soviet Union actually ended up hastening its eventual demise, see?” pic.twitter.com/QTaymWqP3U — Various Jams (@VRSJMS) September 24, 2018

"actually 90 of the peers in the Lords *are* elected" pic.twitter.com/i31tKPLY5R — Esther Webber (@estwebber) September 24, 2018

And then everything got a bit meta.

In reality it seems the pair, who were tracked down by Capital Scotland, are in fact pals.

It's been the biggest photo on the internet and @garry__spence, @stevenmill and @AmyJIrons tracked them down to find out what really happened... pic.twitter.com/X9WHp28qsm — Capital Scotland (@CapitalScotland) September 24, 2018

And as for what the conversation was really about, neither of them can remember.

So that just means everyone can carry on imagining whatever they like.

"It's just 'Bodyguard'. The Bodyguard was a 90s film" pic.twitter.com/uOnd2W9Kqy — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) September 23, 2018

"Nobody votes for us cos it's all political. If we sent Adele we'd still get nul points.' pic.twitter.com/zVbLcaPQB8 — Pif Paf Blog (@ESCPifPaf) September 24, 2018

