Monday 1 January 2018

How the top sporting stars saw in 2018

There were a vast range of New Year’s Eve celebrations

Entering 2018 was celebrated in style by the sporting world
By Press Association Sport Staff

It was New Year’s Eve and the world’s top sporting stars were celebrating – some by partying and some by going to bed early.

Here’s how some of the best known faces in sport saw in 2018.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had eight balls to keep him occupied.

It was a family affair for Eden Hazard.

With no golf for a while Rory McIlory enjoyed a nice bottle of wine.

Ending 2017 in style! 🍷🍷

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Lee Westwood was also planning a heavy night in the Maldives.

There could be trouble ahead....

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

David Beckham enjoyed a bit of father and son time.

Happy new year from US ❤️ @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Ben Stokes, who won’t be travelling to Australia for England’s one-day series, took delight in documenting his cooking of ham.

ipanews_0562c94d-fd29-4468-9eae-f1ead1ed220e_embedded155766

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a glass of orange juice with his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards.

Not many people will have enjoyed a view as good as Stuart Broad’s.

Happy New Year! #Sydney #2018

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

Brazilian footballer Neymar prepared for 2018 by having a sponsored shave.

Spare a thought for UFC star Connor McGregor, whose party plans were ruined by family illness.

Press Association

