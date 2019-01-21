Something as simple as a cup of tea and a chat can make a big difference to someone experiencing loneliness.

How the Samaritans aim to save lives by turning Blue Monday into Brew Monday

That’s the message from the Samaritans as they attempt to turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday.

The third Monday in January is often described as Blue Monday and suggested to be the most difficult day in the year.

So the charity has launched its #BrewMonday initiative to encourage people to take time to talk to a friend who might be lonely over a cup of tea.

Samaritans volunteers were out and about at train stations around the country, giving out free teabags and information about their service.

#BlueMonday is widely regarded as a difficult day for many, we have been out with the @samaritans today for #BrewMonday - encouraging people to talk to each other over a hot drink. pic.twitter.com/ocTfF3y2XW — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) January 21, 2019

The @SamaritansBham are here today in the atrium for #BrewMonday. Turning #BlueMonday positive and to talk over a brew.



Just a small conversation can be all it takes and the @samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123 and calls are free. pic.twitter.com/64pML1bmqy — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) January 21, 2019

Meanwhile police and fire services are also getting involved, sending out the message that it’s “okay not to be okay”.

Help turn #BlueMonday into #BrewMonday by taking five to put the kettle on and have a chat with a friend or colleague. ☕️



Why not pop for a cuppa with an elderly relative or neighbour. Check they're ok & check their smoke alarms whilst you're there too! #ItsOkNotToBeOk pic.twitter.com/3hv1C3KZMF — Mersey Fire (@MerseyFire) January 21, 2019

This #BlueMonday our mental health team will be holding a #BrewMonday event with @BedfordSams and @SignpostBedford for our officers and staff. The mental health and wellbeing of our colleagues is incredibly important and a focus of the force every day of the year, not just today. pic.twitter.com/UQwYeWEx4q — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) January 21, 2019

A video released by the charity features Dr Alex George from Love Island and radio DJ Gemma Cairney urging people to reach out.

Fellow celebrities including comedian Matt Lucas and boxer Audley Harrison also got involved to spread the word about an event which is specifically designed to raise awareness of loneliness among young people.

Today is #BrewMonday a very vital campaign to help:

✅ Spread the message that listening can save a life

✅ Promote talking, listening & wellbeing

✅ Help provide support which makes a real difference to the lives of thousands

Make that cuppa & chat with your friends, it helps pic.twitter.com/uWSEpqqt54 — Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) January 21, 2019

I think the Samaritans are an astounding charity, so I'm supporting their #BrewMonday campaign whole-heartedly.



Shall we call our mates today, check in & see if their ok? Invite your neighbour over for a brew? Lets try and stamp out the blueness of this Monday together!? https://t.co/5xfSaCdYKq — Gemma Cairney (@gemcairn) January 21, 2019

Research by the Samaritans among 18 to 24-year-olds suggests loneliness plays a significant role in suicidal thoughts among young people.

Samaritans chief executive Ruth Sutherland said: “For too long, loneliness in young people has not been taken seriously. It’s time to put this right and listen to what they are telling us.

“Local areas desperately need more funding for appropriate services and opportunities across our communities that support young people to be listened to and to get any help they need.”

And the campaign seemed to be having an immediate effect.

Usual train cancelled, ended up waiting at Milton Keynes Cntl for an hour. Instead of peering into my phone, I took @samaritans #BrewMonday inspiration, grabbed a tea, sat and chatted to a few people around me. All meaningless Monday-morning small talk, but #SmallTalkSavesLives. — Sam Jessup (@samjessupdesign) January 21, 2019

Today I’m on a @MHFAEngland course & I’ll be prioritizing my breaks to chat to my fellow wonderful delegates over a cuppa. I’ll also be using this week as an opportunity to make new connections, so a #BrewWeek not just a #BrewMonday 💚 https://t.co/zfu5yCanik — Emma Reynolds (@EmmaMargie) January 21, 2019

To find out more, head to the Samaritans website.

