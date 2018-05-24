News And Finally

Thursday 24 May 2018

How people imagining their best future lives has become a brilliant meme

A templated tweet? Who can resist?

What do you consider a life well lived? (AndreyPopov/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We all like to daydream about the future and this new meme is the perfect way for people to share what their best future life looks like.

Twitter user Mallori Taylor started it off when she tweeted about how she imagined her life to be in 2033.

Her tweet format, which began “Ladies, imagine this” and ended “that would be living my best life”, provided the perfect template for people to reveal their own versions of a life well lived.

Others saw it as a chance to express their life with a sprinkling of Hollywood or pop culture.

Here are 10 of the very best…

1. The perfect life is one with Stuart Little.

2. Of course Mr Brightside got involved.

The Killers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. In the distant future…

4. If only you could live in the Bee Movie.

Peace Out Respect GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Someone made a ratatouille parody.

6. In a future life, you could be Avril Lavigne?

Avril Lavigne Girl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. A distant dream…

8. Imagine being married to Shrek.

Shrek GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. What would you do if you found yourself in 13 Going On 30?

10. This life would be perfect.

Red Panda GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Twitter is famous for taking a template and providing hilarious memes in a similar format.

You might remember such gems as The Angry American Chopper meme…

Or the “you should have half of your salary saved by aged 35”, which made the rounds this week.

