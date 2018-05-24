How people imagining their best future lives has become a brilliant meme

Twitter user Mallori Taylor started it off when she tweeted about how she imagined her life to be in 2033.

LADIES imagine this, it’s 15 years from now—your son is up to bat, your husband is the hot 3rd base coach, your little girl is cheering on her big brother at the fence,&you are team mom, taking pics with a fancy camera,&keeping the scorebook



THAT WOULD BE LIVING MY BEST LIFE — Mallori Taylor (@mallorii_alysee) May 20, 2018

Her tweet format, which began “Ladies, imagine this” and ended “that would be living my best life”, provided the perfect template for people to reveal their own versions of a life well lived.

Others saw it as a chance to express their life with a sprinkling of Hollywood or pop culture.