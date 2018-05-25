News And Finally

Friday 25 May 2018

How people are confessing their hilarious crushes thanks to a new meme

The newest LGBT+ meme to hit Twitter is a winner.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Another week, another brilliant meme making everyone laugh on Twitter.

This time around, the viral craze is people confessing to their “crushes”, most of which are just hilarious pop culture references and song lyrics.

Here are nine examples of people inventing their own alternative sexual orientations for our comedy pleasure.

1. This GDPR-based version.

2. Meme perfection.

3. Of course there had to be a Mr Brightside version.

The Killers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Spoiler alert!

5. One for any Celebrity Big Brother fans…

Big Brother 17 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. We all have a crush on this moment in Carol.

Staring Cate Blanchett GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. We’ve all experienced this cold call.

8. Extremely relatable.

Harry Styles 1D GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. And, of course, the best version of this meme so far.

