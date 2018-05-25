How people are confessing their hilarious crushes thanks to a new meme
The newest LGBT+ meme to hit Twitter is a winner.
Another week, another brilliant meme making everyone laugh on Twitter.
This time around, the viral craze is people confessing to their “crushes”, most of which are just hilarious pop culture references and song lyrics.
Here are nine examples of people inventing their own alternative sexual orientations for our comedy pleasure.
1. This GDPR-based version.
I'm— darcie wilder (@333333333433333) May 25, 2018
⚪️ Gay
⚪️ Straight
🔘 valuing your privacy and striving to make our policies about your personal data clear. I have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service to reflect changes in data protection laws that raise the global standard for personal data privacy
2. Meme perfection.
I’m:— Jonathan (@ABadDadJoke) May 25, 2018
⚪️ Straight
⚪️ Gay
🔘 NOT. THAT. INNOCENT! pic.twitter.com/hwEkb5J3be
3. Of course there had to be a Mr Brightside version.
i’m:— Deanna (@DearDeanna) May 22, 2018
⚪️ gay
⚪️ straight
⚪️ bisexual
🔘 COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND I’VE BEEN DOING JUST FINE GOTTA GOTTA BE DOWN BECAUSE I WANT IT ALL IT STARTED OUT WITH A KISS HOW DID IT END UP LIKE THIS IT WAS ONLY A KISS IT WAS ONLY A KISS NOW I’M FALLING ASLEEP AND SHE’S CALLING A
4. Spoiler alert!
i’m:— solange (@thorified) May 23, 2018
⚪️ gay
⚪️ straight
⚪️ bisexual
🔘 convinced that loki is still alive even though everyone is trying to tell me otherwise
5. One for any Celebrity Big Brother fans…
I’m:— James Glynn (@jamesglynn) May 25, 2018
⚪️ straight
⚪️ gay
🔘 They were old maiden type of shoes and she said that, those shoes were meant to be worn by a beautiful woman. So, if that was the case she should have put them back on the rack and she should've never purchased them because she was unqualified..
6. We all have a crush on this moment in Carol.
I’m— Letícia (@berry_sck) May 25, 2018
⚪️ Gay
⚪️ Straight
🔘 Going away for a while.
THERESE
When? Where?
CAROL
Wherever my car will take me. West.
Soon.
And I thought... perhaps you’d like to come with me.
Would you?
- A long, held moment before THERESE makes a decision. -
THERESE
Yes. Yes, I would.
7. We’ve all experienced this cold call.
i'm:— matt (@MattBedoya) May 24, 2018
⚪️ straight
⚪️ gay
🔘 entitled to financial compensation because I or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma
8. Extremely relatable.
i’m:— Ornella. (@Sweetmedicinexx) May 22, 2018
⚪ gay
⚪ straight
⚪ bisexual
🔘 in love with Harry Styles from the bottom of my heart.
9. And, of course, the best version of this meme so far.
i’m:— hanz💨 (@hasharakl) May 23, 2018
⚪️ gay
⚪️ straight
⚪️ bisexual
🔘never gonna give you up pic.twitter.com/6lsdZkN4g0
Press Association