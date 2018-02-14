The best football teams have great chemistry and understanding of one another, but how would this Valentine’s Day XI fare on the pitch?

How good would the team chemistry be in this Valentine’s Day XI?

Comprised of players whose names suggest a certain level of romance, this is one team who could schmooze their way to the title.

Goalkeeper: Tim Flowers Goalkeeper Tim Flowers and striker Alan Shearer The former Blackburn and England goalkeeper takes the gloves. After all, what’s Valentine’s Day without flowers? Right-back: Danny Rose Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose during a Premier League match English football is not short of Roses. Tottenham defender Danny is joined by namesakes at Portsmouth and Mansfield, while others include Grimsby midfielder Mitch and Morecambe defender Michael.

Centre-back: Peter Valentine A Bury football club sign The retired Bury defender cannot be overlooked despite last playing in 1996. He will bring experience to the side after making more than 500 appearances in the Football League, as well as a cracking name. Centre-back: Michael Ro-Mancienne Nottingham Forest defender Michael Mancienne The centre-back never quite made it at Chelsea, and these days is in a relationship with Championship side, Nottingham Forest.

Left-back: Ian Harte Former Leeds United defender, Ian Harte A Leeds hero, Ian Harte loved getting amongst the goals at Elland Road, and as such, the Leeds fans loved him. Right midfield: Luis Bo-amor-te Manchester City's Yaya Toure and West Ham United's Luis Boa Morte in action ‘Amor’ is Portuguese for love, which works perfectly given that Luis Boa Morte is Portuguese, with 28 caps and one goal for the senior side.

Central midfield: Juan Romance Riquelme Former Boca Juniors footballer Juan Roman Riquelme Plenty of football fans fell in love with the mercurial Argentinian during his playing days and – borrowing a little bit of creativity from the former Barcelona, Villarreal and Boca Juniors man – he takes his place in midfield. Central midfield: Zinedine Zi-dance Former France footballer Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane joins Riquelme in midfield, and given how often he danced with a football at his feet, to nobody’s surprise.

Left midfield: Matt Le Kiss-ier Former Southampton midfielder Matt le Tissier Matt Le Tissier was something of a one-club man for most of his career, playing almost exclusively for Southampton. A marriage made in heaven.

Striker: Vagner Love Former CSKA Moscow footballer Vagner Love celebrates scoring a goal It must be Love up front. It would be madness not to pick Besiktas’ Brazilian striker.

Sriker: Martin Dahlin Blackburn Rovers' Martin Dahlin fends off the Tottehman Hotspur defence during a Premiership game And completing the team, former Sweden and Blackburn striker Dahlin is a cheeky addition to this romantic XI. A Valentine's Day football XI

