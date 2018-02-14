How good would the team chemistry be in this Valentine’s Day XI?
How could the fans not fall in love with this bunch?
The best football teams have great chemistry and understanding of one another, but how would this Valentine’s Day XI fare on the pitch?
Comprised of players whose names suggest a certain level of romance, this is one team who could schmooze their way to the title.
Goalkeeper: Tim Flowers
The former Blackburn and England goalkeeper takes the gloves. After all, what’s Valentine’s Day without flowers?
Right-back: Danny Rose
English football is not short of Roses. Tottenham defender Danny is joined by namesakes at Portsmouth and Mansfield, while others include Grimsby midfielder Mitch and Morecambe defender Michael.
Centre-back: Peter Valentine
The retired Bury defender cannot be overlooked despite last playing in 1996. He will bring experience to the side after making more than 500 appearances in the Football League, as well as a cracking name.
Centre-back: Michael Ro-Mancienne
The centre-back never quite made it at Chelsea, and these days is in a relationship with Championship side, Nottingham Forest.
Left-back: Ian Harte
A Leeds hero, Ian Harte loved getting amongst the goals at Elland Road, and as such, the Leeds fans loved him.
Right midfield: Luis Bo-amor-te
‘Amor’ is Portuguese for love, which works perfectly given that Luis Boa Morte is Portuguese, with 28 caps and one goal for the senior side.
Central midfield: Juan Romance Riquelme
Plenty of football fans fell in love with the mercurial Argentinian during his playing days and – borrowing a little bit of creativity from the former Barcelona, Villarreal and Boca Juniors man – he takes his place in midfield.
Central midfield: Zinedine Zi-dance
Zinedine Zidane joins Riquelme in midfield, and given how often he danced with a football at his feet, to nobody’s surprise.
Left midfield: Matt Le Kiss-ier
Matt Le Tissier was something of a one-club man for most of his career, playing almost exclusively for Southampton. A marriage made in heaven.
Striker: Vagner Love
It must be Love up front. It would be madness not to pick Besiktas’ Brazilian striker.
Sriker: Martin Dahlin
And completing the team, former Sweden and Blackburn striker Dahlin is a cheeky addition to this romantic XI.
