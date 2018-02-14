News And Finally

Wednesday 14 February 2018

How good would the team chemistry be in this Valentine’s Day XI?

How could the fans not fall in love with this bunch?

Red roses, and Tottenham footballer, Danny Rose
Red roses, and Tottenham footballer, Danny Rose

By Press Association Sport staff

The best football teams have great chemistry and understanding of one another, but how would this Valentine’s Day XI fare on the pitch?

Comprised of players whose names suggest a certain level of romance, this is one team who could schmooze their way to the title.

Goalkeeper: Tim Flowers

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded21020264
Goalkeeper Tim Flowers and striker Alan Shearer

The former Blackburn and England goalkeeper takes the gloves. After all, what’s Valentine’s Day without flowers?

Right-back: Danny Rose

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded234138740
Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose during a Premier League match

English football is not short of Roses. Tottenham defender Danny is joined by namesakes at Portsmouth and Mansfield, while others include Grimsby midfielder Mitch and Morecambe defender Michael.

Centre-back: Peter Valentine

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded315523
A Bury football club sign

The retired Bury defender cannot be overlooked despite last playing in 1996. He will bring experience to the side after making more than 500 appearances in the Football League, as well as a cracking name.

Centre-back: Michael Ro-Mancienne

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded315530
Nottingham Forest defender Michael Mancienne

The centre-back never quite made it at Chelsea, and these days is in a relationship with Championship side, Nottingham Forest.

Left-back: Ian Harte

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded2663056
Former Leeds United defender, Ian Harte

A Leeds hero, Ian Harte loved getting amongst the goals at Elland Road, and as such, the Leeds fans loved him.

Right midfield: Luis Bo-amor-te

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded210631787
Manchester City's Yaya Toure and West Ham United's Luis Boa Morte in action

‘Amor’ is Portuguese for love, which works perfectly given that Luis Boa Morte is Portuguese, with 28 caps and one goal for the senior side.

Central midfield: Juan Romance Riquelme

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded217773970
Former Boca Juniors footballer Juan Roman Riquelme

Plenty of football fans fell in love with the mercurial Argentinian during his playing days and – borrowing a little bit of creativity from the former Barcelona, Villarreal and Boca Juniors man – he takes his place in midfield.

Central midfield: Zinedine Zi-dance

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded23619911
Former France footballer Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane joins Riquelme in midfield, and given how often he danced with a football at his feet, to nobody’s surprise.

Left midfield: Matt Le Kiss-ier

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded22025496
Former Southampton midfielder Matt le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier was something of a one-club man for most of his career, playing almost exclusively for Southampton. A marriage made in heaven.

Striker: Vagner Love

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded26892130
Former CSKA Moscow footballer Vagner Love celebrates scoring a goal

It must be Love up front. It would be madness not to pick Besiktas’ Brazilian striker.

Sriker: Martin Dahlin

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded21077018
Blackburn Rovers' Martin Dahlin fends off the Tottehman Hotspur defence during a Premiership game

And completing the team, former Sweden and Blackburn striker Dahlin is a cheeky addition to this romantic XI.

ipanews_94975249-d500-49aa-9761-0b72de1fa92e_embedded316053
A Valentine's Day football XI

Press Association

