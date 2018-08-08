Such is the unusual nature of Elon Musk’s varied business ventures, there tends to be considerable attention on pretty much everything he does and says.

How Elon Musk turned the phrase ‘funding secured’ into the meme of the moment

So it’s perhaps no surprise that a tweet from the Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company chief has become a meme.

It all began when Musk tweeted about a plan to take electric car manufacturers Tesla private, signing off his message with the words: “Funding secured.”

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

And that was too good an opportunity for the people of Twitter to pass up.

From now on signing off every tweet “funding secured.” — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) August 7, 2018

Am considering wilin’ out in Montauk all weekend. Funding secured. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) August 7, 2018

Soon people were declaring they had secured funding for all sorts of things – mostly food-related.

Am considering taking a sandwich private at 12:15. Funding secured. — Jim Prosser 🖖 (@jimprosser) August 7, 2018

Am considering getting @dominos delivery tonight. Funding secured. — ฿ully esq. (@BullyEsq) August 7, 2018

Am considering making it a large for $0.49 more. Funding secured. — Chase (@TheFirstChase) August 8, 2018

Other ventures also got the “funding secured” treatment.

Starting a YouTube series where I Google video game facts and read the first page. Funding secured. — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 7, 2018

Am considering taking my .dotfiles git repository private at $420. Funding secured — Matt Rickard (@mattrickard) August 7, 2018

Am considering taking Bitcoin private at $42,000. Funding secured. — RETIRED CO฿AIN (@CryptoCobain) August 7, 2018

As with most things on the internet, kittens soon became involved.

Am considering taking all adorable kittens private at $420. Funding secured. — Product Hunt (@ProductHunt) August 7, 2018

Then things got a bit weird.

I am considering taking marmots private at five azaleas, three tomatoes and a stick. Funding secured — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) August 7, 2018

Some, though, were forced to concede they may not have secured the funding after all.

Am considering getting guac on my chipotle bowl tonight. Funding secured...ok funding pending — Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) August 7, 2018

However you want to use it, it’s certainly the phrase of the moment.

I think “funding secured” may become this generations “mission accomplished “ #tsla — Guy Adami (@GuyAdami) August 7, 2018

