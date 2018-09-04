News And Finally

Tuesday 4 September 2018

How different would life be if your ‘human statistics’ were displayed publicly?

From your experience on a topic under discussion to the song you have stuck in your head.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If life was like a video game and everybody had their “human statistics” readily available, which ones would you like to be made public?

Reddit user Shiion asked people on the website: “If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?”

Here are some of the best ideas, which you’re definitely going to wish were real.

1. This would significantly reduce your ability to blag.

Comment from discussion rooneyboy’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".

2. This one’s an amazing idea.

Portarossa: “I’d take a bad day percentile: on a scale of 1 – 100, where 1 is the absolute worst and 100 is the best day you’ve ever had in your life, how good a day are you having?

“That guy that cuts you off in traffic? Well, I’m going to be much more likely to forgive him if I see that he’s running at 5% rather than 94%.

“How’s that date going? If her bad day meter starts at 45% and is at 82% by the end of the night, you’re doing OK. If it just keeps falling and falling… well, maybe you go back to the drawing board.”

3. You could annoy your friends with this one.

Comment from discussion Mellotron_Meditation’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".

4. Use this before you lend your friend anything.

Comment from discussion 9outof10experts’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".
5. An incredibly useful statistic.

Comment from discussion Maivrpinger’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".

6. Comedians would all have very high scores.

Comment from discussion allButHighHopes’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".
7. This karma-meter.

Shady_Ideas: “Percent of people they’re kind to. I feel like that needs to be valued again.

“Or flip side, percent of people that they’re rude to who deserves it. So (deserved)/(rude to). That way you know who is fair.”

8. I guess this one would be useful…

Comment from discussion 783742643’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".
9. The Kinsey scale, also called the Heterosexual–Homosexual Rating Scale, would be useful to know for asking people out.

Comment from discussion happyface712’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".

10. Take a hungry friend out for a meal.

Comment from discussion Ralcolm_Meynolds’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".
11. Lastly, this one would be really interesting.

Comment from discussion GluttonousFox’s comment from discussion "If you could choose a statistic of every person to be displayed publicly, what would it be?".

