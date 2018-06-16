Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Christian Eriksen and Luka Modric lit up our screens one by one on the first Saturday of the World Cup as four consecutive games had fans glued to their seats all day.

How did everybody cope with the World Cup’s mammoth four-game Saturday?

Not everyone stuck around for 360 minutes of football action between 11:00 and 22:00 of course, but plenty did.

Just the four games today then 😎 — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) June 16, 2018 With France v Australia, Argentina v Iceland, Denmark v Peru and Croatia v Nigeria all on the BBC or ITV, it might sound like a lazy day in front of the telly, but it’s a serious business this spectating lark. Four games in the #WorldCup today folks, so remember;



• Pace yourself; it's a marathon, not a sprint.

• Regulate your breathing.

• Stay hydrated. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 16, 2018 Some spent the day at special pop-up locations to follow the action, while others stayed at home on the sofa.

We’re now open until 10pm tonight! Four games all shown under one rough, tickets are available through eventbrite via this link - https://t.co/7QurnBunhu walk-ins available until we reach capacity. pic.twitter.com/pM1ET8engH — Classic Football Shirts LDN (@cfsldn) June 16, 2018 With all that football to consume, tactics were necessary in order to stay sharp. Great to get 20 minutes of Take Me Out as a palette cleanser between Peru Denmark and Nigeria Croatia... — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) June 16, 2018 For some the fourth game – Croatia v Nigeria – signalled the beginning of a few struggles.

Watching my fourth World Cup match in 24 hours and beginning to feel a bit funny, frankly — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 16, 2018 I don't think I've ever watched four full games of football in a day in me entire life. Feel a bit punch drunk. — Haz_TF (@truefaith1892) June 16, 2018 Leading to tweets that suggested that was enough football for one day. The World Cup match hashtags all read like Ikea products. #CRONGA is a storage system; #PERDEN a child’s bunk bed; #FRAAUS some sort of meatball-based health drink — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 16, 2018 Fifa’s social media team did their best to keep everyone going, and former England strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker got involved too.

0 – Neither side attempted a single shot on target in the first half of this match. The last game to not have a shot on target before half-time at the World Cup also involved Croatia (vs Mexico in June 2014). Snooze.#CRONGA #NGA #CRO #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018 Time to rest those eyes, there’s plenty more football to come.

