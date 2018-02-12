How did a hashtag get people talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea’s game against West Brom?

Independent.ie

If you thought people were talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea v West Brom because he was the Blues’ next ‘big man up top’ transfer target then you’d be wrong; it was because of a hashtag.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/how-did-a-hashtag-get-people-talking-about-chewbacca-during-chelseas-game-against-west-brom-36596965.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36596960.ece/ad5ef/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8f4046c7-dd2d-46d8-aeaf-ce68c08a727d_1