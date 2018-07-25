It’s Shark Week, the annual event celebrating a misunderstood and endangered species, and a certain social media presence is getting involved in an unusual way.

How dating profiles are bringing attention to endangered sharks

The people behind the Life of Sharks Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts are sharing a series of shark dating profile cartoons to celebrate the special week.

Happy Shark Week! Twitter - @thelifeofsharks. Instagram - @thelifeofsharks Merchandise - https://buff.ly/2JXVVYQ Posted by Sharks on Sunday, July 22, 2018

The cartoons are modelled on dating app Tinder, displaying a picture of the eligible shark along with its essential information.

The cartoons are dreamed up by Christian Talbot and illustrated by Sophie Hodge.

The latest series was inspired by one of Talbot’s Edinburgh Fringe shows.

“Christian is just about to take a couple of shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival including one with his comedy partner, Rosie Holt called “Mansplaining Feminism”, where they do a Tinder dating sketch,” Sophie said.

“We thought it might be a good idea to create a few Finder (Tinder for Sharks) dating profiles to help lonely sharks find love.”

We're doing a special series for shark week by helping some lonely sharks find love.#sharkweek #SharkWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/rLcEWzzWn4 — Sharks! (@thelifeofsharks) July 23, 2018

The pair love Shark Week.

“It’s a celebration of all things sharky,” says Sophie.

“It’s a lot of fun and our comics are a silly look at these animals not everyone loves. But it also shows people that sharks aren’t these malicious monsters; they’re actually beautiful and unique creatures.

“We also support the quest to keep plastic out of the oceans, so highlighting our gorgeous sharks reminds people why it’s so important to be careful about our waste.”

We're doing a special series for shark week by helping some lonely sharks find love. #sharkweek Twitter - @thelifeofsharks. Instagram - @thelifeofsharks Merchandise - https://buff.ly/2JXVVYQ Posted by Sharks on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

There is still much to look forward to this week from The Life of Sharks social media pages, says Sophie.

“We’ll have a new Finder dating profile every day and you can expect to see a few other sea creatures making an appearance.”

Watch out!

Press Association