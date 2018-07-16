How Burger King is making this dog’s last days special

A family has thanked Burger King after a local branch granted their terminally ill dog free burgers for the rest of his life.

Cody the 10-year-old boxer-labrador cross is suffering from a form of bone cancer, and has been given between one and three months to live by his vet.

“The vet told us to take him home until things worsened, and we decided we wanted to make the last stretch of his life as good as possible,” said Cody’s owner Alec Karcher, 22, from Toledo, Ohio.

“For the last two months, we’ve been getting Cody daily cheeseburgers from either our own kitchen or some fast food restaurant [plain because the condiments aren’t very good for them].

“It’s been a way for us to show our love and appreciation for him being such a good dog over the years, and it helps him take his medicine every night.”

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

On Sunday’s visit to Burger King to pick up Cody’s daily burger, family member Bill Campbell had an encounter with an employee he, or Cody, won’t forget.

“The woman working at the time kindly joked about him ordering a plain cheeseburger, and he told her Cody’s story,” said Alec.

“She immediately went to talk to her manager, and after a few minutes she came back and told him that the burgers for Cody would be free at their location until he passed.”

When Bill shared what had happened at the Teledo branch, Alec was so touched he decided to share the story on Twitter, to which Burger King responded.

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

Other users commented on the heartwarming story, praising the employee and Burger King for their offer.

Wow, I wish Cody the best. This jerked a tear from me, I'll admit it. I know the love an animal can give you, and its amazing seeing how a dog can spread love to an employee at Burger King who just heard a story about him. What a heartfelt company, I hope Cody can stick through. — Froge (@Froge_TV) July 16, 2018

“The incident made my family and I feel incredibly loved,” said Alec.

“We never expected that to happen, and we are extremely appreciative of the kindness Burger King has shown us.”

God speed Cody, enjoy the burgers.

Press Association