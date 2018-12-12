At least when you receive an awful gift you know what to do with it – but what happens when you don’t realise just how bad a gift is until it’s too late?

How a story about a pair of musical pants had the whole internet cringing

That was the situation that Twitter user @xLiserx found herself in when, a few years after receiving some underwear as a present, she finally got round to wearing the gift.

Had she been wearing the pants around the house, @xLiserx might not have discovered their secret in such embarrassing circumstances, but that wasn’t the case…

When I was about 20, an ex boyfriend bought me a pair of panties that said “Wild Thing” on the crotch. I didn’t wear them until about 2 years later. I was working in a dentist’s office at the time. I had a patient reclined inches from my crotch when - suddenly! - it began. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

Of course the pants went off at work, playing The Troggs’ 1960s hit Wild Thing right next to a patient’s head.

🎶 Wild thing, you make my heart sing

You make everything groovy, wild thing

Wild thing, I think I love you🎶



This played from my crotch. Inches from my patient’s head. I had zero idea they were musical. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

I knew immediately that it was my panties, as the song that was blaring from my vagina was written on my panties. I told the dentist and patient it was a ringtone and apologized profusely. It played any time I bent sideways and hit the little sound button. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

Unfortunately the hastily imagined excuse didn’t seem to go down well at the time.

I could tell the patient, whose head was practically in my lap, sensed it wasn’t a ringtone. My dentist told me I had to turn it off. I excused myself and went to the bathroom. I removed my panties and spent the rest of the day going commando under my scrubs. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

Only time I ever got less than an hour out of a pair of panties that wasn’t related to some sort of bodily fluids incident. Honestly, bodily fluids might’ve been less embarrassing than my vagina serenading a random stranger during a dental cleaning. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

Anyways, I’ve told this story routinely to my friends the last 12 years or so and I figured it was time I told it on twitter because, well, I’m Lisa from Twitter and I’m here to laugh at myself so no one else gets there first. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

Adam, we broke up ages before this incident occurred but I hope you’ve never given another woman musical panties because, dude, that’s the worst gift ever. I knew the thong was tacky but I didn’t know it was insanely tacky. — Marie Christmas 🏳️‍🌈 (@xLiserx) December 11, 2018

The story resonated with people on Twitter who “liked” it in their thousands.

This...



This is possibly the best story I’ve ever read!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sZdL2z6NTL — Jake Calder⚓ (@That1GuyJake33) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, others had similar stories to share…

Love it! Got a pair of Happy Birthday to You socks that went off at a funeral once but your pants are top! — PHILLIP (@phil_E_Dawg) December 11, 2018

But sometimes the simplest responses are the most telling.

oh no — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) December 11, 2018

Oh no, indeed.

