Wednesday 12 December 2018

How a story about a pair of musical pants had the whole internet cringing

What’s worse than a pair of musical pants? A pair of pants you had no idea were musical…

It was an embarrassing situation (monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

At least when you receive an awful gift you know what to do with it – but what happens when you don’t realise just how bad a gift is until it’s too late?

That was the situation that Twitter user @xLiserx found herself in when, a few years after receiving some underwear as a present, she finally got round to wearing the gift.

Had she been wearing the pants around the house, @xLiserx might not have discovered their secret in such embarrassing circumstances, but that wasn’t the case…

Of course the pants went off at work, playing The Troggs’ 1960s hit Wild Thing right next to a patient’s head.

Unfortunately the hastily imagined excuse didn’t seem to go down well at the time.

The story resonated with people on Twitter who “liked” it in their thousands.

Meanwhile, others had similar stories to share…

But sometimes the simplest responses are the most telling.

Oh no, indeed.

