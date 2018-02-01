How a classic noughties film is helping Newcastle make new signings

Newcastle United are a big football club, but it seems not everyone knows them just for their four league titles.

Islam Slimani is the latest addition to the Magpies’ squad, having joined on transfer deadline day with the North East side just one point above the relegation zone.

CONFIRMED: The deal to bring Islam Slimani to Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season is complete! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/avtJGgtxfk — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2018 Newcastle have a rich and varied history of success, and more recently came close to winning the Premier League twice in the 1990s, but according to the Evening Chronicle, it seems a 2005 feature film is partly to thank for what little Geordie education their new striker has. “When I was young, the film ‘Goal’ was around,” the 29-year-old Algeria striker said. “But, more importantly, there were legendary players like Alan Shearer.”

Indeed, Shearer is legendary. But then so is Goal’s protagonist, young dreamer Santiago Munez. Goal follows Munez from America to Newcastle, where he earns a place in the Magpies’ first team and helps them qualify for the Champions League after a 3-2 win against Liverpool in the last game of the season.

It’s a touching tale, and one that Slimani is not the first to learn from. Isaac Hayden moved to Newcastle from Arsenal in the summer of 2016, and shortly after spoke of how, as a child, the film convinced him Newcastle must be a big club. Chelsea loanee Kenedy also referred to Goal after moving to St James’ Park earlier in January.

I’ve seen the film Goal. Does that mean I can sign for Newcastle as well? — Danny Shaw (@DannyShaw145) February 1, 2018 The result is that fans are recognising the influence of the Geordie football feature film in helping bring players to the club. @NUFC announce Santiago Munez as head of recruitment! — Kris Oliver (@GeordieKris) February 1, 2018 I remember when players came here because they wanted to follow in the foot steps of Keegan, Milburn & Shearer. Now it's Santiago Munez 😂 — Chris Billany (@cbil1984) January 30, 2018 Who knows, perhaps one of them can help Newcastle reach the heights they did when Munez broke into the side?

#NUFC fans waiting for the club to confirm the return of cult hero Santiago Munez.. pic.twitter.com/q7OPlsWYQx — Club Legends (@ClubLegendsUK) January 31, 2018 Fans would probably settle for avoiding relegation this season, but that doesn’t exactly scream Hollywood.

