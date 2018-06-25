How a brave man and his bucket became a viral metaphor
Up to his knees in water, this guy wasn’t going quietly.
Texas has been hit by severe flooding recently, so when one father bravely decided he could tackle the knee-deep problem facing his drive with a humble bucket it was always going to be a futile exploit.
Posted by his daughter, Twitter user @karelyjudith_, here he is tackling the flooding head on.
lmao okay dad pic.twitter.com/Z7iApVzkwF— Karr 🌻 (@karelyjudith_) June 20, 2018
Naturally, the dad’s gallant but fruitless efforts have since become a metaphor – here are nine of the best examples of how it’s been used.
1. Life
Visual representation of me trying to fix my life https://t.co/i9lMAMqJh3— ALMOND🇧🇦 (@ahmedtwinkiee) June 20, 2018
2. Love
Me trying to get over someone ill never get over https://t.co/97T5T5EkiR— Santiago Rubio (@holaimsanti) June 20, 2018
3. Relationships
This is what it looks like when couples who break up everyday still try to fix their relationship https://t.co/Ni2fGeOzWG— jordan (@jmillz98_) June 21, 2018
4. Self-therapy
Me pretending that buying new clothes, food, and alcohol is a cure for clinical depression https://t.co/FZbA04HVZH— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) June 22, 2018
5. Work
When my boss walks in and we have to make it look like we are doing something productive https://t.co/X1z8RJKbdf— renée🍍 (@ReneeStarner) June 22, 2018
6. Housework
What my mom sees when I help her around the house https://t.co/G2657UrybZ— 🍃 (@DaaaQueeennn) June 21, 2018
7. Education
Me trying to fix my grades like https://t.co/xCvGm5gpcl— 🖤 (@Princessofwifi) June 21, 2018
8. Adulthood
the water is adulting, the guy is me https://t.co/J0y7DEyIgo— ginger (@Freckleeesssss) June 22, 2018
9. Music
Me trying to stop being sad by listening 2 sad music https://t.co/6JeZl1JaU8— CURLYFRIES (@5Darkboi) June 21, 2018
Press Association