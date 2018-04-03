Houston Astros forced to use a leaf blower to unveil its new banner

To celebrate the team’s 2017 World Series win, they unveiled a special sign at Minute Maid Park. Unfortunately, the big reveal didn’t go according to plan.

When a rope was pulled to remove the black cover over the sign, nothing moved. As a member of staff scrambles up a ladder to remove it, someone else has the bright idea to use a leaf blower to help.

Astros have just a little trouble unveiling their 2017 World Series banner 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxkfX5TBGB — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

The resulting footage is comedy gold, including a shot of a player struggling not to laugh at the debacle.