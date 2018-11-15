Horse survives California fires after getting trapped in swimming pool

Getting trapped in a swimming pool may just have saved this horses’s life.

Jeff Hill, a resident of Paradise, California, stumbled across the animal when he was assessing the damage caused by the Camp Fire to houses in his neighbourhood.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Hill wrote: “We stumbled upon this girl who had given up and had the look of defeat in her eyes. There’s no telling how long she was there but she was shivering uncontrollably and ultimately lost her fight.”

He said the horse was caught up in the pool cover which, although preventing her from moving, was also keeping her suspended in the water and stopping her from drowning.

Mr Hill continued: “We scrambled to unhook the pool cover and pulled her to the shallow end where we guided her up the steps.

“She got out, shook off, loved on us for a few minutes as a thank you and walked off assuring us that she was ok.”

It was a small piece of good news in an otherwise devastating time for Mr Hill, whose house was destroyed in the fire.

He has set up a gofundme page to try and help him and his family get themselves back on their feet.

Press Association