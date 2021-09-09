| 16.6°C Dublin

Horse stuck in pond rescued by 16 firefighters

Tango got herself into bother in a pond in Suffolk.

Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station) Expand

Close

Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station)

Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station)

Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station)

By Alistair Mason, PA

A horse stuck in a pond needed 16 firefighters to pull her out.

Five crews from three fire stations were dispatched to help on Thursday morning when Tango, who is 32, became stuck in a pond in Mutford in Suffolk.

Neil Henderson, watch manager at Red Watch Lowestoft South fire station, said the rescue took “a lot of hard work”.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “We put a special rescue harness under the horse to do a forward drag.

“We then put the strops around Tango and connected a 60-metre general purpose line.

“On the word go, we pulled her and she came out like a cork out of a bottle on to the bank.”

Mr Henderson said she was back to herself within about 10 minutes.

“It puts a smile on our faces when we have a job like that and we have a successful outcome,” he said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy