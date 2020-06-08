Horse freed from riverbank by firefighters and a farmer

A farmer has helped firefighters to rescue a horse after it got stuck on a riverbank on Monday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) teams used a harness to rescue the animal from a riverbank in Nun Monkton, and a farmer helped with a telehandler – a type of forklift truck.

HORSE UPDATE: A lot of Human and machine power used. pic.twitter.com/CBal0btVuN — NYFRS Acomb 2 (@AcombOnCall) June 8, 2020

Crews from Acomb and Ripon fire stations, who are specially trained in large animal rescues, were called to reports of a distressed horse at 9.00am on Monday.

A vet was also called to sedate the horse, and the firefighters rescued it by 11.40am.

The horse was checked over by the vet afterwards and NYFRS said it was unharmed.

PA Media