Horse and pony rescued from chest-deep mud after 18 hours

One of the horses rescued in California (Screengrab/SPCA/PA)

A horse and pony that got stuck in mud for up to 18 hours have been rescued.

The two animals got trapped after a mudslide broke a fence and they wandered out of their enclosure in Salinas, in northern California.

They were discovered on Thursday morning submerged in chest-deep mud and unable to move.

Rosanna Leighton, director of operations at animal charity SPCA Monterey County, said: “When we arrived on scene we were able to bring our equipment out and help them remove the mare that was caught.

“She was stuck about chest height but on her side.

“So it was in a really precarious position because she couldn’t get her feet up underneath her at all.”

Rescuers from several local fire departments, who were already in the area to help with damage from the severe storm, worked for hours to rescue the animals using a front loader and slings to lift them to safety.

Neighbours with shovels and other tools also helped dig them out.

SPCA staff took the pair to Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic for treatment.

Veterinarians say the mare and pony finally stopped shivering a day later and are now eating and drinking.

PA Media