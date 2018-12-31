Horror film Bird Box inspires ‘can’t hear, can’t speak, can’t see’ meme
Popular horror films have sparked some hilarious memes this week.
A combination of horror films, namely Bird Box, A Quiet Place and Hush, has inspired a hilarious new meme.
The key theme of the three films is sensory deprivation; Hush has a deaf protagonist, while A Quiet Place and Bird Box both see characters escaping from monsters that either mustn’t hear you, or mustn’t be looked at… these themes got people thinking about other potential horror films along this vein.
The new meme ideas contain a hefty amount of pop-culture references, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Netflix’s Queer Eye.
Here are nine of the best memes, that might just inspire a young filmmaker to create a horror movie spin-off.
1. First off, this person combined horror movies with catchy tunes.
Can't hear— Irene López (@IreneLopezColl) December 31, 2018
Can't see
Can't speak
Can't stop the feeling pic.twitter.com/lpTYj6vT9C
2. The ever-memeable SpongeBob was, of course, mentioned.
can't hear— Peter Marshall (@PeterJMarshall) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can't.........open mayonnaise pic.twitter.com/MrzwyCFJz2
3. MC Hammer is now a horror movie villain…
can't hear— tía pelucas (@fuckyoureader) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t touch this pic.twitter.com/UsmZHNAC98
4. Brooklyn 99 fans would love to see this film.
can't hear— billie (@fvmero) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t stop eating yoghurt pic.twitter.com/w7BhXsus5z
5. This Queer Eye mashup asks if you can “believe”.
can't hear— Mac* (@Machaizelli) December 27, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t believe pic.twitter.com/itactI4NPD
6. If Queen was a horror film.
can’t hear— ᴄᴀʀʟy mr.farrokheit roger #1.5 (@ladysgodiva) December 29, 2018
can’t talk
can’t see
can’t do this to me baby pic.twitter.com/Pz6ZgldROC
7. An iconic Bad Girls Club television moment was made into a meme.
can’t hear— lucy,, (@curledbitch) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t get no sleep cause of y’all pic.twitter.com/J8cbEhIUDF
8. If you’ve just watched Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, this one might hurt your feelings.
can’t hear— lauren🔭 (@rolivia_svu) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t make any good decisions for stefan no matTER WHAT YOU DO#Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/GOKSeLlWJR
9. Lastly, a My Chemical Romance horror film would be a 2006 dream.
can’t hear— Liam (@Liams_Dead) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
You can't swim, you can't dance and you don't know karate pic.twitter.com/YRCOaVSEgK
Press Association