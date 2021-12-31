Honorary vice president of Magic Circle made MBE at 102

A 102-year-old magician who is an honorary vice president of The Magic Circle has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Henry Lewis has been given the honour for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.

Mr Lewis started out in magic as a youngster in Hackney, east London, after finding a magic book in a pile of rubbish.

According to a Facebook post from the assisted living facility where he lives, he then went on to give his first public show at his local town hall but has travelled across the world to perform.

In June this year, he told Jewish News that he has “really enjoyed” performing magic across the world as his hobby.

He was the president of the Inner Magic Circle and a member of the Society of American Magicians.

He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers.

When asked by Jewish News earlier this year the secret to long life, Mr Lewis said: “My advice would be: Be satisfied with what you’ve got.

“I’ve been lucky to have a life of more than 100 years, what more could I want?”