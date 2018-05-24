News And Finally

Thursday 24 May 2018

#HomeToVote sees Irish people sharing their impressive journeys to the polls

Irish people have travelled from as far as Costa Rica and Australia to vote in the eighth amendment referendum.

Many recorded their journeys on social media (left, Nicola O'Leary/right, @birthequality)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

As thousands of Irish citizens living across the world return home to vote in the abortion referendum, many recorded their journeys on social media.

Eoin O'Loughlan arriving home from London to Dublin Airport to vote in the Referendum to Repeal the 8th amendment to the Irish Constitution ( Niall Carson/PA)

Irish citizens will be voting on Friday on whether to repeal or keep the constitution’s eighth amendment.

The amendment gives equal right to life for both the mother and unborn, effectively prohibiting abortion in most cases.

Ireland’s voting system only allows postal votes from abroad in certain circumstances, so almost all of those eligible must travel back if they wish the cast their ballot.

Ciara Byrne arriving home to Dublin Airport to vote in the Referendum to Repeal the 8th amendment to the Irish Constitution (Niall Carson/PA)

People eager to have their say from both sides of the debate have posted photos and comments ahead of Friday’s vote.

Some came from as far as Sydney or Costa Rica.

Still more are travelling from Europe.

Guess who’s coming #hometovote #repealthe8th

A post shared by Sarah GreeneByrne (@whymethemusical) on

Many others hopped across the Irish Sea from the UK to make their voice heard.

Others had assistance and support from their parents in their journey to vote Yes or No.

Article 40.3.3, otherwise known as the Eighth Amendment, was voted into the constitution in 1983. Although abortion has always been illegal in the country, the 1983 referendum saw it enshrined in the constitution.

It currently says: “The state acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

Press Association

