#HomeToVote sees Irish people sharing their impressive journeys to the polls
Irish people have travelled from as far as Costa Rica and Australia to vote in the eighth amendment referendum.
As thousands of Irish citizens living across the world return home to vote in the abortion referendum, many recorded their journeys on social media.
Irish citizens will be voting on Friday on whether to repeal or keep the constitution’s eighth amendment.
The amendment gives equal right to life for both the mother and unborn, effectively prohibiting abortion in most cases.
Ireland’s voting system only allows postal votes from abroad in certain circumstances, so almost all of those eligible must travel back if they wish the cast their ballot.
People eager to have their say from both sides of the debate have posted photos and comments ahead of Friday’s vote.
Some came from as far as Sydney or Costa Rica.
There are about 35 young gals, most of them on their own, waiting for bags from my flight to Dublin from Sydney ❤❤❤ #hometovote— becky ann leeman (@foreveralowen) May 18, 2018
1) Newcastle to Sydney Airport on 2 trains -3 hours— Steve Wilson (@Dublinactor) May 23, 2018
2)Plane to Abu Dhabi -16 hours
3) Plane to Ireland -8.5 hours
Repealing the 8th Amendment? Priceless.
(Step 1 almost complete) #Together4YES #menforyes #HomeToVote #hometoveote #repealThe8th pic.twitter.com/tsG4Bh57n2
So so sad to be leaving Costa Rica today for the long journey home. It’s been an incredible 3 months. I’m glad I planned it though so I could go #HomeToVote #Repeal pic.twitter.com/GDT6s8CwSU— Nicola O'Leary (@nicola_oleary) May 20, 2018
Still more are travelling from Europe.
Many others hopped across the Irish Sea from the UK to make their voice heard.
It wouldn't be a proper trip home from England if the trains weren't delayed#hometovote #Together4Yes #repealthe8th #england pic.twitter.com/0jIIzbFVPW— David Burdon (@CaptainHesitant) May 24, 2018
Travelled home to Dublin today for #hometovote— Kirsten Shiel (@KirstenShielART) May 23, 2018
Spent 30 minutes on this lighting/colour study while I waited for my train in Manchester on my surface pro (no straight lines 😬) pic.twitter.com/7vgT0UofMU
Others had assistance and support from their parents in their journey to vote Yes or No.
One of my besties is coming #hometovote on Friday. She is getting a bus, two trains and a ferry. Her Dad, who is in his late 70's, is driving through the night to collect her from Rosslare ❤ #Together4Yes #repealthe8th— Sarah (@SarahMc1986) May 23, 2018
I'm so delighted two of my kids have come home from college to vote NO and maintain Ireland as being the safest place on planet earth for expecting mothers & bright eyed children #hometovoteno #prolife #savethe8th #savethe8thvoteno #hometovote #dublin #cork #limerick #waterford— John Ruane (@johnruane_) May 24, 2018
Article 40.3.3, otherwise known as the Eighth Amendment, was voted into the constitution in 1983. Although abortion has always been illegal in the country, the 1983 referendum saw it enshrined in the constitution.
It currently says: “The state acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”
Press Association