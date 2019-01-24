Home-made sci-fi museum fears closure as Dalek shed ‘needs planning permission’

A family-run science fiction museum may have to close because a Dalek display does not comply with planning regulations.

The owners of the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi in the village of Allendale in Northumberland have been told they must remove a shed housing the replica monster from the front of their house by February 5.

Art teacher Neil Cole built the Doctor Who model from scratch with his students at an after-school club, and put it on display when the museum opened last October.

However, Mr Cole and his wife and co-owner Lisa have now been told that the shed requires planning permission, which would probably not be granted as it does not fit with the character of their listed Georgian home.

The couple say their main attraction could not be stored inside and, if it has to go, the future of the museum is “unknown”.

Mrs Cole, 44, said: “I didn’t realise we needed planning permission for a shed. It’s not attached to the building, and when the museum is shut, the shed is shut.”

“It wouldn’t fit inside, we couldn’t keep the Dalek inside. If we have to get rid of it, the fate of the Dalek and the museum is unknown.

“I don’t even want to think about (having to close), I would be gutted.”

You have to sell your house to be able to afford a Dalek, but he's built this one so lovingly Lisa Cole, museum co-owner

The museum welcomes guests three days a week to view costumes from Doctor Who, as well as various Marvel and Thunderbirds memorabilia.

Mrs Cole said of her husband: “You have to sell your house to be able to afford a real Dalek, but he’s built this one so lovingly.”

“We’ve got a Volvo with a Tardis on the roof.

“The Volvardis, we like to call it.”

The couple believe the museum has been really good for local tourism and is well-received in the area.

Mrs Cole added: “It’s brought more than 900 people into the village, so many people have said the Dalek makes them smile as they drive up the road.

“The village has really adopted it as its own.”

A spokesman for Northumberland County Council said: “We wish to work with the property owner to resolve this, and we have written to him to advise that this would require planning permission and, due to the listed status of the property, an application is unlikely to be supported.”

Press Association