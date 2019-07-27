Home Secretary Priti Patel unblocks local police federation Twitter

New Home Secretary Priti Patel has unblocked a Twitter account representing police officers in Essex after four years.

The Essex Police Federation were first blocked by Ms Patel in 2015, after warning then then-minister for employment about the dangers of police funding cuts, according to chair Steve Taylor.

The federation represents all constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors in Essex, and appealed for the Witham MP to unblock them after she was made Home Secretary.

Credit where it is due. We are now unblocked from the new Home Secretary’s Twitter account. We look forward to a more constructive relationship, working with the Government on increasing our police numbers and a meeting with @EssexFedChair in due course. pic.twitter.com/YuxaF8cz8D — Essex Police Fed (@EssexPoliceFed) July 27, 2019

Under her new role, Ms Patel has been charged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with heading up a new board that will oversee the recruitment of 20,000 police officers.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Patel said: “I look forward to working together especially on our new and exciting drive to increase police numbers and support police officers in their incredible work.”

Mr Taylor said: “For too long we felt we did not have her support and we did not want that to continue with her in her new office of home secretary.

Thank you. I look forward to working together especially on our new & exciting drive to increase police numbers & support police officers in their incredible work. https://t.co/Tx7d26LMZE — Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) July 27, 2019

“She was the only MP out of 18 to block us during the #Cutshaveconsequences campaign.”

He added that the federation looked forward to a more constructive relationship with the government.

She needs to review her decision to block her local Fed. Wrong and needs to be corrected. @EssexPoliceFed — John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) July 24, 2019

The move had the support of the chair of the national police federation, John Apter, who tweeted two days ago: “She needs to review her decision to block her local Fed. Wrong and needs to be corrected.”

PA Media