When we think of football managers we usually think of people older than the players – after all, they are supposed to be in charge.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is younger than these three Man City players

But not everyone plays by those rules, and Bundesliga club Hoffenheim’s 31-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann is proof of that.

The former centre-back, who had to retire aged 20 due to knee problems, will take charge in a Champions League game against Premier League champions Manchester City, some of whose players he is actually younger than.

🦈 Fernandinho

🦈 Vincent Kompany

🦈 David Silva



ALL older than Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann 😳 pic.twitter.com/9oW4yJblWQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

Hoffenheim managed a point in their opening game against Shakhtar Donetsk while City were shocked by Lyon.

And David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho aren’t the only players Nagelsmann is younger than. Check out the age gap between him and some of these European legends…

Players in the 2018/19 Champions League that Julian Nagelsmann is YOUNGER than:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (31)

🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer (32)

🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos (32)

🇪🇸 David Silva (32)

🇭🇷 Luka Modric (33)

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (33)

🇧🇷 Dani Alves (35)



😳 pic.twitter.com/VSr9rwgR58 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2018

Nagelsmann turned 31 in July, and took the Hoffenheim job in 2016 at just 28. His lack of experience didn’t seem to matter as he steered the club away from the threat of relegation.

Pep Guardiola’s not taking him lightly either.

PEP: Julian Nagelsmann is so young and Hoffenheim keep getting better and better. He will have a lot of success in his career.



I am looking forward to facing him and hopefully it wont be the last time we play each other. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 1, 2018

Can the youngest permanent manager in Bundesliga history pull off a huge shock and take further points off City?

Press Association