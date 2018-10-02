News And Finally

Tuesday 2 October 2018

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is younger than these three Man City players

The Bundesliga side face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League group stage.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann shouts during a German Bundesliga soccer match – (Michael Probst/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

When we think of football managers we usually think of people older than the players – after all, they are supposed to be in charge.

But not everyone plays by those rules, and Bundesliga club Hoffenheim’s 31-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann is proof of that.

The former centre-back, who had to retire aged 20 due to knee problems, will take charge in a Champions League game against Premier League champions Manchester City, some of whose players he is actually younger than.

Hoffenheim managed a point in their opening game against Shakhtar Donetsk while City were shocked by Lyon.

And David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho aren’t the only players Nagelsmann is younger than. Check out the age gap between him and some of these European legends…

Nagelsmann turned 31 in July, and took the Hoffenheim job in 2016 at just 28. His lack of experience didn’t seem to matter as he steered the club away from the threat of relegation.

Pep Guardiola’s not taking him lightly either.

Can the youngest permanent manager in Bundesliga history pull off a huge shock and take further points off City?

Press Association

