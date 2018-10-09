HimToo: Mum’s counter-campaign attempt becomes mocking meme

A proud mother has sent a hashtag to new viral heights, but perhaps not in the way she intended.

The hashtag #HimToo was spawned by supporters of Brett Kavanaugh amid the US politician’s Supreme Court hearing regarding allegations of sexual assault – a reaction to the #MeToo movement.

Twitter user @MarlaReynoldsC3 posted a picture of her son in a naval uniform, writing: “This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was ‘1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo.”

The post, and indeed Twitter account, has since been deleted and the son responded by making himself an account, @Thatwasmymom, to say that he does not support #HimToo.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

“Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realising it,” Pieter Hanson wrote. “Let’s turn this around.

“I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

What “meme game” you ask? Well, other Twitter users have been using #HimToo to create their own versions of the mum’s proud post – and they’re rather tongue-in-cheek.

This is My son. He graduated #1 in his class at Nazareth High. He is a gentleman who loves women and respects virgins like his mother. He is afraid to go on solo dates with women because he is afraid they will lie and say he made them wash his feet.

That, plus he’s gay.#HimToo pic.twitter.com/sMR88fggAQ — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 9, 2018

This is my sun. It won’t go on dates with girls because it’s a giant mass of incandescent gas and therefore too hot to handle. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/eEzBYG3Hws — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated to the litter box within ONE week. He was awarded the Battle Valor Award for catching three flies in 24 hours. He was #1 in snuggle school. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of women not dating cats. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/aRtRQziGQy — Connor Daley (@ConnorDaleyVT) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in LASAGNA camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects Odie but not Jon. He won't go on solo dates on Mondays because he hates Mondays! I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/veDELZbQQ5 — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He won’t go on dates bc girls have cooties. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/CQ4kPCelOq — Erin Passons (@ErinPassons) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He doesn’t go on dates because of the current climate of radical feminists falsely accusing him of not being the sharpest tool in the shed, looking kind of dumb with their fingers and their thumbs in the shape of an “L” on their foreheads. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/h6rhHYdJcZ — Rob SCARE-idan 💀 (@rob_sheridan) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists...however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj — the mediocre gatsby (@OliviaLewis22) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated second to last in flying camp. He successfully swallowed salmon today. He is a gentleman who respects - nay, deserves women. He wont go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations, and also bc hes emotionally stunted #HimToo pic.twitter.com/TDLweUjpHJ — Emlyn Crenshaw (@emlyncrenshaw) October 8, 2018

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Ql9NaVyOlW — pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) October 9, 2018

This is my son. He's never gonna give you up. He's never gonna let you down. He's never gonna run around and desert you. He's never gonna make you cry. He's never gonna say goodbye. He's never gonna tell a lie and hurt you. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/uZsEDaeTlo — C0MRAD3 CAT 🌹 🇲🇽 (@c0mrad3cat) October 9, 2018

THIS IS MY SON HE WONT GO ON DATES WITH WOMEN BECAUSE WAIT BLOODY HELL THIS IS ANNE OF CLEVES! HOW DO I DELETE THIS?! #HimToo pic.twitter.com/cUhBmg96Rt — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) October 8, 2018

Sometimes the internet doesn’t go the way you thought it would.

