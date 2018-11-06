Hilarious viral ‘handshake’ meme celebrates unexpected friendships

Another week goes by, another hilarious meme goes viral on Twitter ; this one features an emoji you will have definitely used before.

Another week goes by, another hilarious meme goes viral on Twitter; this one features an emoji you will have definitely used before.

The latest meme to go viral, which features the handshake emoji, celebrates things you never thought would be paired together, like supermarket cashiers and the pop star Ariana Grande.

Here are the best examples of the handshake meme, which might just inspire you to create your own.

1. Somebody’s favourite food got involved.

Child me Adult me



🤝

chicken nuggets — 𓆩ᴍ𓆪 (@0Demure) November 6, 2018

2. An Ariana Grande fan made a meme about her single Thank U, Next.

cashiers ariana grande

🤝



thank u, next — lyri c (@777blonded) November 5, 2018

3. A mashup with the “get that bread” meme was born.

Me Jean

Valjean



🤝

getting

that bread — charlie (@Emmastewyo) November 5, 2018

4. Somebody explained how their drunk and sober selves match up.

drunk me sober me



🤝

apologizing for absolutely

Nothing — Diana 👍🏽 (@isdianaokay) November 5, 2018

5. These two groups have more in common than you might think.

guys at girls at the

the gym nail salon

🤝

“good set” — i think coolsville sucks (@ryleeannexoxo) November 5, 2018

6. This sad truth was voiced.

my period the bus



🤝

never being on time — tolu ✨ (@toluminati) November 5, 2018

7. One user explained the similarities they have to New York trains.

trains in nyc me



🤝

not running — olivia pope (@chynacassell) November 5, 2018

8. This user explained a childhood dream.

Post-World War I me in fourth

writers & artists grade



🤝

thinking all your problems

would go away if you lived in paris — Gabbi Boyd (@GabbiBoyd) November 5, 2018

9. The meme can explain your pet’s bad habits.

me dogs



🤝



eating food that

fell on the ground — kate (@katewhiteshark) November 3, 2018

10. Finally, what does Taylor Swift have in common with Lord Voldemort?

Taylor Swift Lord Voldemort

🤝

will leave you breathless or with a nasty scar — Erin (@inagetawaybar) November 1, 2018

Press Association