Hilarious viral ‘handshake’ meme celebrates unexpected friendships
It turns out that men at the gym and women getting their nails done have something in common…
Another week goes by, another hilarious meme goes viral on Twitter; this one features an emoji you will have definitely used before.
The latest meme to go viral, which features the handshake emoji, celebrates things you never thought would be paired together, like supermarket cashiers and the pop star Ariana Grande.
Here are the best examples of the handshake meme, which might just inspire you to create your own.
1. Somebody’s favourite food got involved.
Child me Adult me— 𓆩ᴍ𓆪 (@0Demure) November 6, 2018
🤝
chicken nuggets
2. An Ariana Grande fan made a meme about her single Thank U, Next.
cashiers ariana grande— lyri c (@777blonded) November 5, 2018
🤝
thank u, next
3. A mashup with the “get that bread” meme was born.
Me Jean— charlie (@Emmastewyo) November 5, 2018
Valjean
🤝
getting
that bread
4. Somebody explained how their drunk and sober selves match up.
drunk me sober me— Diana 👍🏽 (@isdianaokay) November 5, 2018
🤝
apologizing for absolutely
Nothing
5. These two groups have more in common than you might think.
guys at girls at the— i think coolsville sucks (@ryleeannexoxo) November 5, 2018
the gym nail salon
🤝
“good set”
6. This sad truth was voiced.
my period the bus— tolu ✨ (@toluminati) November 5, 2018
🤝
never being on time
7. One user explained the similarities they have to New York trains.
trains in nyc me— olivia pope (@chynacassell) November 5, 2018
🤝
not running
8. This user explained a childhood dream.
Post-World War I me in fourth— Gabbi Boyd (@GabbiBoyd) November 5, 2018
writers & artists grade
🤝
thinking all your problems
would go away if you lived in paris
9. The meme can explain your pet’s bad habits.
me dogs— kate (@katewhiteshark) November 3, 2018
🤝
eating food that
fell on the ground
10. Finally, what does Taylor Swift have in common with Lord Voldemort?
Taylor Swift Lord Voldemort— Erin (@inagetawaybar) November 1, 2018
🤝
will leave you breathless or with a nasty scar
