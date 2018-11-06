News And Finally

Tuesday 6 November 2018

Hilarious viral ‘handshake’ meme celebrates unexpected friendships

It turns out that men at the gym and women getting their nails done have something in common…

(Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Getty Images)
(Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Another week goes by, another hilarious meme goes viral on Twitter; this one features an emoji you will have definitely used before.

The latest meme to go viral, which features the handshake emoji, celebrates things you never thought would be paired together, like supermarket cashiers and the pop star Ariana Grande.

Here are the best examples of the handshake meme, which might just inspire you to create your own.

Puppy Handshake GIF by Phantogram - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Somebody’s favourite food got involved.

2. An Ariana Grande fan made a meme about her single Thank U, Next.

Scared Ariana Grande GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A mashup with the “get that bread” meme was born.

4. Somebody explained how their drunk and sober selves match up.

Sorry Abbi Jacobson GIF by Broad City - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. These two groups have more in common than you might think.

6. This sad truth was voiced.

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. One user explained the similarities they have to New York trains.

8. This user explained a childhood dream.

France Paris GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. The meme can explain your pet’s bad habits.

10. Finally, what does Taylor Swift have in common with Lord Voldemort?

Taylor Swift Ready For It GIF by Taylor Swift - Find & Share on GIPHY

