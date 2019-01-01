Hilarious typo spotted in Sydney’s new year celebrations

A projection proclaiming “Happy New Year 2018!” during Sydney’s new year celebrations prompted the first big laugh of 2019 in Australia.

The message was beamed on to Sydney Harbour Bridge as the city waved goodbye to 2018 and welcomed the new year.

(@michvllv/Twitter)

“It was a mistake, but what we can clarify is that it is actually 2019!” executive producer of the NYE celebrations Anna McInerney told the press.

“We just laughed about it, these things happen. Obviously we weren’t pleased, but you move on.”

The blunder didn’t ruin the evening, with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore describing the event as “fantastic”, but that didn’t stop people on Twitter having their fun.

Australia has discovered time travel - they are redoing 2018 — Buxy (@FabBuxy) January 1, 2019

They had A YEAR to get that right! — Jim the Otter (@JOtter64) January 1, 2019

All the best in 2018, everyone…

Press Association