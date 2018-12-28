Hilarious meme shows how far people will go to swerve their responsibilities
One of the last viral memes of 2018 expresses the joy of avoiding what’s best for you.
During the in-between week separating Christmas and the coming year, running errands feels like a monumental task.
Luckily, there’s a new meme that will remind you that you’re not alone.
The viral sensation, which sees Twitter users taking the long way around an emoji map, is a brilliant way of illustrating social media’s general feeling of lacklustre at this time of year.
Here are the 10 best versions of the meme, which might make you feel a little better about avoiding your own responsibilities.
1. Avoid health and go straight for coffee.
📍me— Char Cherette (@CharCherette) December 27, 2018
2. This writer will go to extreme lengths to avoid writing.
📍me— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) December 27, 2018
3. Why finish the shows you started when there’s brand new TV to watch?
📍me— sine 𖤐 (@1975CIARAN) December 27, 2018
4. It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep.
📍me— belle 🌵 (@belmeran) December 27, 2018
5. Black T-shirts are extremely ‘in’ right now.
📍me— ٥ (@Mysq_) December 27, 2018
6. Just watch Mamma Mia one more time.
📍 me— 🎶 (@donna_dynamos) December 27, 2018
7. Emo music is the answer to any problem.
📍me— Festive Emo Meme (@ThyArtIsMemes) December 27, 2018
8. Random House has its priorities sorted out.
📍Us— Random House (@randomhouse) December 27, 2018
9. All siblings resolve fights with jokes.
📍 Siblings— Manal ♥️ (@hijabeesaiyan) December 28, 2018
10. Lastly, we’ve all been there…
📍Me— Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) December 28, 2018
