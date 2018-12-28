During the in-between week separating Christmas and the coming year, running errands feels like a monumental task.

Hilarious meme shows how far people will go to swerve their responsibilities

Luckily, there’s a new meme that will remind you that you’re not alone.

The viral sensation, which sees Twitter users taking the long way around an emoji map, is a brilliant way of illustrating social media’s general feeling of lacklustre at this time of year.

Here are the 10 best versions of the meme, which might make you feel a little better about avoiding your own responsibilities.

1. Avoid health and go straight for coffee.

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍healthy balanced meal |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍 iced coffee — Char Cherette (@CharCherette) December 27, 2018

2. This writer will go to extreme lengths to avoid writing.

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 writing |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ |

|

|

|

📍”researching” dogs in cowboy hats for several hours — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) December 27, 2018

3. Why finish the shows you started when there’s brand new TV to watch?

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍finishing the shows i started ages ago

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍starting to watch a new show — sine 𖤐 (@1975CIARAN) December 27, 2018

4. It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep.

📍me

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍getting a good |

night’s sleep |

|

_ _ _ _ __ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍staying up till 4 am — belle 🌵 (@belmeran) December 27, 2018

5. Black T-shirts are extremely ‘in’ right now.

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 other colors |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍black t-shirts — ٥ (@Mysq_) December 27, 2018

6. Just watch Mamma Mia one more time.

📍 me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 other movie |

musicals |

|

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍watching mamma mia for the 20th time — 🎶 (@donna_dynamos) December 27, 2018

7. Emo music is the answer to any problem.

📍me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍Dealing with my problems |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍Listening to My Chemical Romance’s entire discography — Festive Emo Meme (@ThyArtIsMemes) December 27, 2018

8. Random House has its priorities sorted out.

📍Us

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍Responsibilities |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍 Reading all day — Random House (@randomhouse) December 27, 2018

9. All siblings resolve fights with jokes.

📍 Siblings

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 Apologizing |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍 “Hey look at this funny video” — Manal ♥️ (@hijabeesaiyan) December 28, 2018

10. Lastly, we’ve all been there…

📍Me

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍 Saving money |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __|

|

|

|

📍Booking holidays — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) December 28, 2018

