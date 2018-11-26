News And Finally

Monday 26 November 2018

Hilarious ‘He’s not your man’ meme is the best dating advice you’ll ever receive

Here are all the red flags you need to bear in mind if you want to avoid dating a regrettable historical figure.

(Photos.com and yuelan/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

The internet often spouts dating advice, whether useful or not, and the latest meme to explode with popularity on Twitter follows this trend in a bizarre way.

The online wisdom comes in the form of a meme letting you know “He’s not your man”, pointing out the warning signs that you might be dating someone dodgy.

From beloved hockey mascot Gritty to Pharaoh Ramses II, follow these memes and never date the wrong person again.

Here are 10 of the best versions on Twitter:

1. Don’t fall for the trap of dating a Pharaoh.

2. Watch out for any rom-com moments…

Channing Tatum Phone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Remember this helpful character?

4. Always check to make sure your date isn’t a raccoon.

Crumbs Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Try not to get too attached to Duolingo.

6. Take this as a reminder to return your books!

Beauty And The Beast Book GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. You definitely won’t find this historical figure on Tinder.

8. Please never date Gritty.

Excited Philadelphia Flyers GIF by NHL - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Avoid all terrible leftover recipes.

10. Lastly, this adorable animal sounds like a catch.

Bom Dia Hello GIF by DNCE - Find & Share on GIPHY

