News And Finally

Thursday 27 September 2018

Hilarious footballing meme gives new meaning to Key & Peele sketch

From Mourinho to Wenger, how would they meet and greet their former players?

(Isabel Infantes/PA and Ian West/PA)
(Isabel Infantes/PA and Ian West/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Memes that are images are a fun way to explore different themes but when they’re videos they can go a whole lot deeper.

A wonderful new example of this is taking the footballing Twittersphere by storm, which gives a sketch by classic comedian double-act Key & Peele entertaining new meaning.

The original sketch saw US president Barack Obama meeting and greeting attendees of a speech, but subtitles re-imagine the scenario with faces from football – and it’s very watchable.

1. Jose Mourinho

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

3. Pep Guardiola

4. Arsene Wenger

5. Liverpool fans

6. AS Roma’s Twitter Account

Yes, of course Roma’s Twitter account got involved – give that admin a medal.

Press Association

