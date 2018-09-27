Memes that are images are a fun way to explore different themes but when they’re videos they can go a whole lot deeper.

Hilarious footballing meme gives new meaning to Key & Peele sketch

A wonderful new example of this is taking the footballing Twittersphere by storm, which gives a sketch by classic comedian double-act Key & Peele entertaining new meaning.

The original sketch saw US president Barack Obama meeting and greeting attendees of a speech, but subtitles re-imagine the scenario with faces from football – and it’s very watchable.

1. Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho greeting his ex players and players pic.twitter.com/5HsQswvTN0 — Meech (@Hustler_Futbol) September 26, 2018

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex when he meets players he has coached and managers he has faced. pic.twitter.com/VB5nZKtX8b — 4.9 rated app (@SemperFiUtd) September 27, 2018

3. Pep Guardiola

When Pep Guardiola meets his players and ex-players he has coached. pic.twitter.com/SwI8BGRtUv — 4.9 rated app (@SemperFiUtd) September 26, 2018

4. Arsene Wenger

When Wenger meets Arsenal players and ex-players pic.twitter.com/DlhFfYOdl6 — P™ (@Cechque) September 26, 2018

5. Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans when they meet players who stayed and failed to win the league and players who left them to win league elsewhere. Also Karius 🙊 pic.twitter.com/6FG0fhicMF — 4.9 rated app (@SemperFiUtd) September 27, 2018

6. AS Roma’s Twitter Account

🚨 ROMA ADMIN IS BACK! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qRuXmf1znI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 27, 2018

Yes, of course Roma’s Twitter account got involved – give that admin a medal.

