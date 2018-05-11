News And Finally

Saturday 12 May 2018

Hilarious but awkward situations where people were thrown out for misbehaving

‘Kicked out of a church service because I fell asleep and snored really loud.’

Twitter responded with some interesting anecdotes (Getty Images)
By Press Association Reporters

Some of us have had those moments where we were just at the wrong place, at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing.

Journalist Brooke Rogers asked people asked people for their stories of being kicked out of a public event for misbehaviour, and Twitter responded with some interesting anecdotes…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

