Police were forced to put out an unusual warning on Thursday: Do not approach the aggressive yaks.

Hikers warned not to approach aggressive yaks in American beauty spot

A trio of yaks were spotted at a popular hiking area in Massachusetts – the Bear Hole Reservoir Trail.

Yak attack in Bear Hole. Bear Hole is a place where you never know what you could encounter. Yaks are a first....... Posted by West Springfield Environmental Committee on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

A post on the West Springfield Environmental Committee Facebook page read: “Appeared docile at first, but eventually casually approached within 6 feet, one put its head down, snorted and then charged, with all three giving chase.”

West Springfield Police issued a warning telling hikers not to approach the animals and to keep dogs on leads.

Yaks are not a common sight in Massachusetts, or anywhere in America – they are native to Asia.

UPDATE: The Yaks have been corralled and they are waiting for transportation home. Posted by West Springfield Police Department on Thursday, July 25, 2019

These had escaped from a private owner nearby and were eventually rounded up by West Springfield Animal Control.

As of Thursday afternoon, they were “waiting for transportation home”.

