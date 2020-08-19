| 16.6°C Dublin

Heston launches ‘Full English’ sandwich – complete with baked bean bread

The snack is available at Waitrose and from Waitrose.com.

By Megan Baynes, PA

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has unveiled his new “Full English sandwich”, complete with baked bean-flavoured bread.

Sitting between two slices of the specially created bread is smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold-pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes and cannellini beans in sauce — all finished off with a coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup.

Blumenthal said: “There are many reasons why some dishes become our favourites – they can be complicated masterpieces of culinary delights. But there are times when all you want is a Full English.

“So I looked at how to satisfy that craving, any time, anywhere, and I realised the solution was a sandwich.

“If you’re looking for the best brunch-on-the-run, or just wondered what it might be like between two slices of bread, you’re going to love this. It’s even got the coffee in there.”

The 54-year-old, whose restaurants include three-Michelin star The Fat Duck and two-Michelin star Dinner by Heston, is known for surprising diners with his unusual recipes, including ice cream pork pie, snail porridge and lickable wallpaper.

The sandwich will be priced at £3.80, with a special 25% off introductory offer.

PA Media